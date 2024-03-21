Chattels & More Shines Spotlight on Texture for Spring-Summer Collection

<date>, Dubai : Chattels & More, a brand at the forefront of home and living decor in the UAE, has unveiled its latest collections of living and dining products for the upcoming season. The brand highlights a key focus on blending and adding interest to living spaces using multiple textures, in line with global design forecasts for the year. The new collection offers a unique blend of sophistication and functionality, catering to all the diverse tastes of customers across the country.

Among the highlights of the collection are the Corner Sofa Gianni in Cord and the Bellissima Corner Sofa, both offering versatility and elegance in design. The Gianni series offers versatile sizing and color options, with a discreet grey tone and plain black steel feet for seamless integration into any interior style. While the Bellissima Corner Sofa boasts a beige 3-seater design with a solid beech wood frame and soft velvet-feel upholstery, combining classic charm with modern aesthetics.

For dining spaces, key highlights are the Grace Dining Marble and Okinawa Dining sets, both offering a perfect balance of elegance and durability. The Grace Dining Marble collection features chic design with a solid mango wood frame and marble top, while the Okinawa Dining set boasts a modern look with a natural granite top and a powder-coated steel frame, offering a sturdy, contemporary feel.

Adding to the allure of the collection is the Grande Possibilita Table, a sculptural oval-shaped dining table with a dark ceramic top and a solid tulip-shaped central base. It perfectly accommodates six people in both living and dining spaces, perfect for close gatherings with family and friends this season.

In addition to furniture pieces, Chattels & More also unveiled an exquisite Dinnerware Collection, including the Laguna, Savannah, and Mustique series, each offering unique designs and aquatic color schemes to elevate the dining experience.

Chattels & More invites customers to explore a new approach of home decor, with a focus on textural details that add a closer sense of freshness to a room, without overpowering it. The brand promises more exciting additions to the living and dining categories throughout the season.

For more information, please visit www.chattelsandmore.com or visit the Chattels & More stores at major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

About Chattels & More:

Chattels & More, a homegrown brand within the esteemed Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, that takes pride in the art of being different. The brand offers a lifestyle experience committed to the transformation of homes into purpose-built havens. Striking a harmonious balance between aesthetics and utility, the brand ensures that styling spaces remains an enjoyable experience that brings out the best of those residing within in.

Winner of the ‘Best Décor Retailer of the Year’ Awards in 2023 and 2018 from Design Middle East magazine, the brand showcases meticulously chosen decor pieces acquired from European artisans and vendors. Chattels & More specializes in contemporary, functional, and sophisticated furniture that makes a distinct statement while catering to a wide array of preferences. The essence of Chattels & More lies in the celebration of individuality, offering a canvas for self-expression through visual and sensory elements, effectively converting living spaces into extensions of personal identity.

Chattels & More showrooms can be found in the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall, Oud Metha, Deira - Eithad Road, Dalma Mall and Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, and further franchises across the GCC set to open shortly.

