Chattels & More Unveils Contemporary Glass Collection: A Fusion of Art and Innovation

With glassware making a strong reemergence in global interior trends, Chattels & More has announced the launch of its latest collection - an exquisite range of glass tables and accessories that redefines modern luxury in interior design. This new collection, featuring dining tables, coffee tables, consoles, and mirrors, takes the glass trend a notch above for the truly discerning.

Honoring the versatile nature and transformative power of glass in home décor, each piece in the collection is crafted from high-quality glass sheets, meticulously shaped and polished to perfection. The real artistry, however, emerges in the texturing of these products, where the glass is molded into intricate patterns reminiscent of waves and organic forms. These textures add depth, dimension, and a tactile quality that strikes a balance between modernity and timeless elegance.

In response to the rising trend of colored glass in interior design, Chattels & More also offers a sophisticated palette of hues in this collection. The range spans from subtle neutrals to bold, statement-making shades, allowing customers to personalize their spaces with pieces that reflect their unique style and enhance the overall aesthetic of their homes. Whether it's a soft blush, a rich amber, or a chic smoke tone, the collection’s color options cater to diverse design preferences.

The collection also includes a series of mirrors that toe the line between functional accessories and works of art. Each mirror is produced from high-quality glass and silvered with 96% pure silver, ensuring a truly luminous and reflective surface. The textured glass adds a dynamic visual effect, while the colored options, such as smoked glass, introduce an additional layer of sophistication. These mirrors are designed to be the focal point in any room, enriching the space with their artistic presence.

With textured and colored glass at the forefront of modern interior design trends, this new collection by Chattels & More demonstrates that these pieces can be more than just furniture; they can be artistic statements that transform spaces and capture the essence of contemporary living.

For more information, please visit www.chattelsandmore.com or visit Chattels & More stores at major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

