Chattels & More Unveils Exclusive Sofa Collection by Iconic Designer Karim Rashid in Collaboration with Befame

Chattels & More, a leader in innovative and contemporary home furnishings in the UAE, has announced the launch of an exclusive new sofa collection in collaboration with Befame, designed by world-renowned designer Karim Rashid. The collection, featuring the iconic Skew and Orbs sofas, redefines modern home living by combining groundbreaking aesthetics with exceptional comfort and versatility.

Karim Rashid is an industrial artist celebrated for his bold, innovative approach to design. The award-winning designer has produced exclusive pieces for some of the world’s best known furniture, homeware and technology brands, and his original pieces are featured in over 20 galleries around the world. Now, he brings his signature vision to this collection, which is available in the UAE, exclusively at Chattels & More showrooms.

The Skew sofa embodies modular sophistication, blending sharp, angular geometry with sleek, thick piping that accentuates its striking silhouette. Designed for ultimate flexibility, Skew offers endless reconfiguration possibilities to suit varying room sizes, personal preferences, and evolving tastes. Its four modular components can be arranged in numerous layouts, while customizable upholstery options allow homeowners to tailor the design to their unique aesthetic. The result is a piece that is as adaptable as it is stylish.

The Orbs sofa, in contrast, embraces a softer, more organic form. Inspired by natural shapes, Orbs features pebble-like structures that provide ergonomic comfort while creating a visually harmonious “floating” effect. Perfectly balancing form and function, this design embodies Rashid’s philosophy of “functional sculpture,” making it a statement piece that transforms any space into a serene, inviting haven.

Chattels & More is the exclusive retailer of this collection in the UAE, making it the sole destination for anyone seeking the visionary designs of Karim Rashid. With this launch, Chattels & More solidifies its position as a hub for innovative and exclusive furniture in the region.

The Skew and Orbs sofas are now available at Chattels & More showrooms across the UAE, offering homeowners and design enthusiasts an opportunity to own a piece of Rashid’s visionary artistry. Experience the unique artistry and comfort of these iconic sofas at Chattels & More stores at major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi or visit www.chattelsandmore.com

