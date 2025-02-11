Children’s Furniture Specialist Almila Opens First UAE Store at Reem Mall

Almila, the renowned Turkish furniture brand specializing in baby, children, and teenage furniture, announced the grand opening of its first store in the United Arab Emirates. Located at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi, the store will officially open its doors on February 1st, 2025.

Known for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, Almila has earned a reputation as a trusted name in children’s furniture. With exports to over 50 countries and more than 300 international showrooms, Almila is celebrated for its durable and innovative designs that meet the unique needs of growing families. To date, over a quarter-million children around the globe have furnished their rooms with Almila’s versatile furniture collections.

The new Reem Mall store will showcase Almila’s diverse range of furniture designed to grow with your child. Each piece is crafted with durability and functionality in mind, offering a customizable piece-by-piece system for maximum flexibility. With sizes suitable for babies, children, and teenagers, parents can create tailored solutions for any room. All products come with a five-year warranty, underscoring Almila’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Behind Almila’s success is a team of professional designers and skilled technicians who blend creativity with advanced production techniques to deliver furniture that combines practicality with modern aesthetics. Every piece is a testament to the brand’s dedication to innovation and meticulous craftsmanship.

“We are thrilled to bring Almila’s exceptional designs to families in the UAE,” said by the company’s General Manager, Mr. Aws Saleh Bawatneh. “Our new store at Reem Mall is an exciting milestone, and we look forward to welcoming the community to explore our collections.”

Customers can visit the Almila store at Floor 1, Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, or learn more online at Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlmilaUAE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/almilamobilya.uae/

Discover the perfect furniture solutions for your child’s room, designed to inspire and adapt as they grow.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.