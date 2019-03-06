Chinese piano master Ran Jia to perform at finale of Abu Dhabi Classics

By Wam

Abu Dhabi Classics, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, will conclude this year’s sensational season of music with an unmissable solo piano recital from one of the classical world’s most thrilling musicians, Ran Jia.

The ‘Chinese piano master’ Ran Jia will perform a specially designed programme of romantic works on Friday, 19th April, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

For her Middle Eastern debut, Ran Jia will perform a modern rendition of Austrian composer Franz Schubert’s work including his Sonata in D major D850 and Sonata in B flat major 960. Her Abu Dhabi performance will also see her present Three Preludes for Solo Piano from one of the leading Chinese contemporary composers, her father, Daqun Jia.

Born in Shanghai, Ran Jia began piano lessons at the age of three and started to perform professionally at the age of seven. In November 2005, she made her debut at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, New York and has gone on to play to sell out audiences around the world since then.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "What a year it has been for Abu Dhabi Classics, and what better way to close the season of outstanding musical talent than with Ran Jia. Year on year we strive to offer the best of the best musical talent to the Middle East, and this year is no exception. I have no doubt that audiences will witness an outstanding performance that will stay with them for a lifetime."