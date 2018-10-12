City meets the beach at new ‘Creek Beach’ district

By Staff

A new neighbourhood, The Creek Beach district, is Dubai’s first-of-its-kind urban beach in the middle of Dubai Creek Harbour. It brings a seaside retreat to the heart of the city.

Creek Beach stands out for its pedestrian-friendly environment with a modern twist on ‘old town’ homes. The district also offers connectivity to the wider city through a dedicated metro station and an efficient road network.

‘Breeze’ is the first residential offering in the district with private beach access, a vibrant boardwalk, infinity pool, sand bar mounds, and much more. Breeze residences assure strong returns on investment for investors, at competitive price points compared to global cities for similar premium residences.

Most of the 1, 2 and 3-bedroom residences overlook the courtyard and the green plazas, while the 4-bedroom penthouses offer direct views of the waterfront canal. Amenities include two neighbourhood plazas, a private swimming pool, a town centre with retail and F&B offering, a waterfront VIDA Hotel, a gym within a private courtyard, outdoor play areas, barbeque areas, lawns and a shared community room.

The new Breeze homes will be launched on October 13, 2018 with a special launch event for customers at Dubai Creek Harbour Sales Pavilion in Ras Al Khor from 11am to 8pm.