Coffee Planet launches 100% customisable, specialty coffee subscriptions

Coffee Planet, the UAE’s leading specialty coffee roaster has introduced new customisable subscriptions to its online store.

With VAT included and free monthly delivery, the new subscription option allows customers to build their own coffee bundle for 3,6 or 12 months at the click of a button.

Online customers can select any of the whole bean, ground and capsule coffees from the Signature and Origin ranges, saving up to 20%. From light to dark roast blends and single origins, all of the coffee is 100% specialty Arabica sourced from the tropics of continents such as Asia, Africa and South America.

This new online feature allows users to mix and match the finest specialty coffee, combining unique tasting notes that offer the perfect balance of body, acidity and sweetness for the palette, fresh from Coffee Planet’s Dubai roastery and delivered directly to customers’ doors.

Available online at coffeeplanet.com the ‘build your own’ subscription bundle starts from as little as Dh189.