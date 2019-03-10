Competition for Graffiti artists launched in Dubai

By Wam

Dubai Media City, DMC, has announced the launch of a new competition for aspiring artists that seeks to foster local and regional talent, leading an exciting graffiti art movement within the city.

Titled 'DMC Canvas', the contest invites artists, designers and other talented individuals to harness their creativity to revamp an area of DMC with their unique graffiti artwork.

Running throughout March 2019, the month-long competition is to shortlist candidates based on their portfolio of artistic creations exploring the themes of media, culture, art, tolerance and diversity.

Winners will receive a cash prize each plus an opportunity to showcase their artwork on the exteriors of select buildings and benches at DMC, which will support the artists with production facilities to execute their work along with a unique opportunity for talented individuals to build their skills and knowledge. The media hub seeks to provide ongoing support to the winners to further learn, grow and foster, promoting people to be more creative and artistic.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City, said, "In our industry, creativity is part of our everyday lives. This has inspired DMC to introduce a competition to support creative individuals in the region and educate the public about street art."

"In the past months, we launched a host of initiatives, including Thursday Lunch Jams, to provide a platform to showcase artistic talent. With the DMC Canvas competition, we anticipate a high uptake from the region’s creative community and look forward to unveiling the revamped areas of the Media City," he added The deadline for submissions is 20th March 2019. Winners will be announced in April 2019.