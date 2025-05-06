Crystal Abaya Studio Opens New Outlet at Bani Yas Center, Abu Dhabi

Crystal Abaya Studio, one of the UAE’s most loved modest fashion brands, has officially opened its newest outlet at Bani Yas Center in Abu Dhabi. This milestone marks the brand’s growing presence across the Emirates and follows the success of its popular locations in Ajman and Dubai. With more than 5,000 five-star reviews and a strong online community, Crystal Abaya Studio continues to strengthen its position as a go-to destination for modern, affordable, and comfortable abayas.

The journey of Crystal Abaya Studio began in 1993, rooted in a passion for abaya accessories and premium fabrics. Over the years, the team behind CAS cultivated deep relationships within the industry, earning a reputation for quality, craftsmanship, and trust. In 2010, they expanded their offerings to include a wide range of high-end fabrics, catering to abaya designers and retailers across the UAE.

When the Covid-19 pandemic shifted consumer behavior, Crystal Abaya Studio responded with agility and vision. Drawing from its expertise in textiles, the brand launched its first ready-to-wear abaya collection—combining timeless elegance with practicality. What started as a response to global disruption became a turning point. The exceptional demand for their designs led to the official launch of Crystal Abaya Studio in 2020.

Today, CAS stands out for its simplicity, affordability, and modern design, offering everything from black abayas and colored abayas to abaya dresses and everyday styles. Their abaya collections are thoughtfully crafted to suit the needs of UAE women—working professionals, university students, and mothers alike—who value both comfort and style.

With a strong focus on sustainability, Crystal Abaya Studio prioritizes eco-friendly materials and ethical manufacturing practices. Their belief is simple: fashion should not only look good but also do good. This philosophy is reflected in every product, from design to delivery.

In addition to its expanding retail presence, Crystal Abaya Studio also offers a Home Service Abaya option for customers in the UAE. This personalized service allows shoppers to try on abayas in the comfort of their own homes—with free delivery, a try-before-you-buy option, and expert assistance from a stylist. It’s a seamless, tailored shopping experience designed for busy lifestyles.

Moreover, Crystal Abaya Studio proudly delivers not only across the GCC but also worldwide, making its signature modest wear accessible to women around the globe.

The opening of the new Abu Dhabi outlet at Bani Yas Center brings the CAS experience even closer to its growing customer base in the capital. With stylish yet durable abayas available at accessible price points, this new store reflects the brand’s mission to make premium modest wear available to every woman—locally and globally.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.