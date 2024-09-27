Danube Home Reveals New Look and Outdoor Living Collection—Putting Customers First

On September 26th, Danube Home threw a lively event at its flagship showroom in Al Barsha, Dubai. The occasion revealed the brand’s new identity and introduced an extensive and highly anticipated Outdoor Living collection. The event was graced by notable social media influencers and local media partners, adding to the occasion’s prestige.

Simplifying Life for Customers

The new brand identity, rooted in the essence of “simplicity”, is aimed to make the shopping experience simpler, smoother and more enjoyable for the customers like never before. This focus on simplicity allows customers to better create homes that reflect their personal style and comfort. From this foundation of simplicity, four key pillars emerged: happiness, ease, passion, and innovation. These principles guide Danube Home in enhancing customer service and product development.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home, shared, “We’ve made it our mission to simplify the shopping experience for our customers. Our goal is to make the process as easy as possible and enjoyable, so they can focus on creating homes they love.”

Everything Home

Danube Home is one of the unique brands where customers can find everything for their home, all under one roof. From stylish furniture and home décor, bath & tiles to outdoor essentials and garden accessories, Danube Home offers an unmatched selection of high-quality products sourced from 23+ countries, making it the ultimate destination for complete home solutions.

“Our goal is to be the go-to place for everything home,” said Anis Sajan, Group Vice Chairman of Danube Group. “Danube Home stands out for its full range of products that transform homes inside and out. The rebranding highlights our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.”

All-New Outdoor Living Collection

The event also displayed Danube Home’s new Outdoor Living collection, featuring over 1,000 products and an amazing collection with theme ‘Sunrise to Sunset' Outdoor Living, designed to enhance your outdoor spaces from dawn to dusk. The new collection offers everything for your outdoors from dining sets and lounges to BBQ stations, swings, pots, plants, water fountains, kids’ playsets and much more. The collection is designed to uplift any outdoor space, making it both functional and beautiful.

A key highlight is the artificial greenery, made from non-toxic materials, specifically designed to endure the harsh Middle Eastern climate while providing long-lasting beauty with minimal upkeep.

Made from high-quality materials, these products are designed to endure even the harshest weather conditions. Whether you’re hosting lively gatherings or enjoying a quiet moment of relaxation, they provide the perfect blend of durability and comfort.

Danube Home is committed to sustainability in all its product lines. By utilizing recyclable materials such as aluminum, steel, and fiberglass, the company reduces carbon emissions and energy consumption. This dedication not only ensures durable products but also promotes environmental well-being and enhances customer health.

What’s Next for Danube Home?

The launch of the new brand identity and Outdoor Living collection received enthusiastic feedback from attendees. Building on this success, Danube Home has expanded its flagship showroom in Abu Dhabi to an impressive 200,000 square feet, making it the largest in the region. This expansion reinforces the company’s mission to provide everything needed for the home in one convenient location.

About Danube Home

Danube Home is rapidly expanding its presence across the Middle East, Africa and Indian Subcontinent, renowned for its exceptional customer service, high-quality products, and stunning designs.

Starting as a single showroom in Ras Al Khaimah in 2008, Danube Home has evolved into a leading destination for home interior solutions, blending craftsmanship and design across a diverse range of over 25,000 products in 16 categories. With 17 showrooms and over 5 million square feet of logistics and warehousing space, it continues to set the standard for home solutions.

Strategically located along major thoroughfares and in shopping malls, Danube Home operates multiple showrooms in the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain. Their extensive product portfolio includes luxury sanitary ware, tiles, furniture, flooring, curtains, wallpapers, chandeliers, outdoor furniture, and much more.

Innovative retail services, including interior design consultations, enhance the customer experience, while their user-friendly e-commerce site www.danubehome.com and mobile app, aim to be the top online and digital shopping destinations for home products in the region.

The 'Ahlan' loyalty program rewards customers with points for future purchases and exclusive promotions through the Ahlan app.

With an impressive year-on-year growth since its inception and numerous prestigious awards, Danube Home continues to attract top talent and solidify its position among the Gulf Region’s leading retailers.

