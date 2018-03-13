DCT Abu Dhabi announces roadshow in Kuwait

Aimed at boosting inbound visitor numbers to the Emirate in 2018, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Yas Island, has announced a dedicated roadshow in Kuwait.

An event will be hosted on 14th March, where two bodies will showcase Abu Dhabi’s dynamic cultural and touristic assets to key travel players, spanning leisure, events, accommodation, entertainment and events in the city, with a focus on family travel.

Commenting on the announcement, Nabeel M. Al Zarouni, Regional Promotion Manager Middle East and Africa, Promotion and Overseas Offices Department at the DCT – Abu Dhabi, said, "Through this roadshow we hope to engage with travel agents and other industry players across Kuwait in order to inspire and encourage them to promote Abu Dhabi throughout the year with the ultimate aim of welcoming more visitors in 2018. This roadshow is just one element of our planned promotional activity in collaboration with Yas Island, which will see increased visibility of Abu Dhabi in key markets over the coming months."

The roadshow is set to highlight Abu Dhabi’s robust hospitality credentials, along with upcoming hotel openings in 2018, including Grand Hyatt, Saadiyat Rotana Resort, Fairmont Marina Resort and Residences, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort and Rixos Saadiyat Island. The event will also showcase Abu Dhabi’s three regions including Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain city and Al Dhafra, highlighting the city’s retail and entertainment experiences including Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi which is slated to open summer 2018, Galleria Mall, World Trade Centre, Gold Souq as well as annual festivals like Mother of the Nation.