By AFP

Karl Lagerfeld will be cremated without ceremony and his ashes are likely to be scattered with those of his mother, his fashion label said Wednesday.

"His wishes will be respected," a spokeswoman for his Karl Lagerfeld brand told AFP a day after the death of the legendary designer at the age of 85.

The "Kaiser" - who was known for his rapier wit - had long insisted that he would "rather die" than be buried.