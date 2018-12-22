Dh800m The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah starts New Year countdown after sell-out grand opening

By Staff

The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Malls’ new, AED800 million dining and entertainment destination, is gearing up for New Year’s Eve and Dubai’s peak travel season after a successful grand opening, attended by more than 10,000 people.

Now, The Pointe is counting down to its 2019 celebrations, which include a host of dining and entertainment options – and Dubai’s best view of Atlantis, The Palm’s famous New Year fireworks display.

There will also be a live DJ, roaming entertainment and prizes to be won. Guests are advised to book early to secure their spot.

Omar Khoory, Managing Director of Nakheel Malls, said: “We are delighted to launch this new gem at Palm Jumeirah that will mesmerise guests the moment they arrive. Dubai is a cultural melting pot – and our collection of restaurants and entertainment at The Pointe truly reflects this. We are welcoming more and more guests each day and are busy counting down to New Year’s Eve, for which The Pointe is the destination to be.”