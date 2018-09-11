Diabetes falls in UAE from 18.9% to 11.8%

By Staff

Diabetes has fallen in the UAE from 18.9% in 2010 to 11.8% this year, according to a health survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection. The survey was carried out in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, according Emarat Al Youm.

The study was carried out in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, who have a goal of reducing deaths caused by chronic diseases by 25% by the year 2025, says Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics Sector Dr. Hussein Al-Rand.

Al-Rand yesterday that the comprehensive health survey’s accuracy was enhanced by participation of the WHO.

He pointed out that the ministry had formed a national committee for chronic diseases, made up of 39 members from different parts of the country, to contribute to the preparation of a national plan to fight chronic diseases.