DP World's 'Innovation Sand Box' a window into future trade

Drone technology, the Internet of Things (IOT) and intelligent tech solutions employed at DP World’s global operations were on display at their ‘Innovation Sandbox’ at Kite Beach in Dubai recently, which hosted more than 7,000 people and had over 25,000 online visits through a virtual tour.

Marking the UAE Innovation Month, the global trade enabler showcased its latest trade solutions at a beach-side multi-level structure, including a driver fatigue monitoring and control system, which is installed in trucks to keep drivers alert especially during night shifts. Sensors are mounted on dashboards to monitor driver activity including alertness. The system is on trial at DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, and is being implemented at its Busan terminal in South Korea, and ATI Manila and Batangas terminals in the Philippines.

A wireless monitoring device using Internet of Things (IOT) technology to detect equipment failure and defects was also on display, as well as surveillance drones that monitor activities through live video feeds and locations away from fixed camera networks. Another drone cleaned camera lenses, while ‘Innovation Sandbox’ visitors were able to get food delivered from nearby restaurants by drones.

DP World Chief Innovation Officer Sara Falaknaz said: “We are at the forefront of tech innovation in the transport and logistics industry and the UAE Innovation Month is a great opportunity to showcase latest technologies. In line with the vision of the country’s leaders to make the UAE one of the world’s most innovative we are developing disruptive technology to transport goods quickly and cost effectively. This includes the implementation of smart port projects across our global network while exploring big data, automation, the Internet of Things (IOT), Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to provide solutions that help move goods faster, safer and more cost effectively for all our stakeholders.

“The ‘Innovation Sandbox’ underlined our commitment to show how innovation can help grow global trade. We also displayed our sustainability efforts through DP World’s Solar Power and Global Education Programmes, and have also launched an innovation incubator ‘InnoGate’ to encourage employees to think out of the box and develop ideas that improve what we do.”