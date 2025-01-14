DSF 30th Edition Ends with a Spectacular Grand Finale of Unforgettable Moments

This weekend marked the culmination of the monumental 30th anniversary of the iconic annual DSF season that delivered the city’s biggest-ever, most unforgettable, awe-inspiring celebration to date

The final days of DSF saw Dubai’s most iconic destinations come alive with breathtaking concerts, dazzling fireworks, mind-blowing drone shows, dazzling fireworks, and extraordinary citywide adventures, creating cherished memories for all who attended

Visitors enjoyed the last of DSF’s unparalleled offerings, including the vibrant DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, the dynamic e& MOTB, the cozy winter escape at The Uncommon x DSF and the adrenaline-filled DSF Auto Season

The excitement of rewarding retail experiences continues until 2 February as part of the ongoing DSF Sale Season with exclusive discounts of up to 90 per cent

Dubai concluded its biggest-ever citywide celebration for the epic 30th edition of the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) in grand style, with the final weekend delivering an unforgettable array of live entertainment, dazzling displays, and exceptional experiences. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this milestone edition ran from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, captivating audiences with a spectacular blend of exhilarating A-list concerts, irresistible shopping deals, incredible raffles, free daily fireworks, twice-daily drone shows, world-class gastronomy, and all-round iconic and out-of-this-world citywide experiences.

This year’s highly anticipated DSF delivered on its promise of extraordinary experiences, bringing together a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new experiences, and returning festival favourites with an elevated 30th-anniversary layer of excitement to cement the city’s position as a truly multifaceted must-visit destination.

1. TWICE-DAILY DRONE SHOWS

DSF elevated entertainment to a new level this season with twice-daily, free-to-watch drone shows presented by Emarat. Night after night, crowds gather to witness a magical fusion of technology and storytelling as an astounding +1,000 drones lit up the skies above Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR.

2. FIRST-EVER FIREWORKS-DRONE SHOW

As part of the exciting 30th anniversary celebrations, DSF featured two spectacular fireworks-drone shows on 13 December and 12 January — the first of their kind in DSF history. Bigger and better than ever before, the shows merged advanced drone displays with jaw-dropping skydiving stunts, 150 central drones, 100 waterfall effects, and an unforgettable fireworks finale.

3. FREE DAILY FIREWORKS

Dubai’s skyline lit up every single night for 38 back-to-back days of DSF with free firework displays by Al Zarooni Group at Dubai Festival City Mall (DFCM), while Hatta’s skies sparkled every weekend. This beloved DSF celebratory tradition truly illuminated Dubai skies with a mesmerising burst of colour and excitement, bringing wonder and joy to all.

4. DUBAI LIGHTS

The anniversary edition of DSF also delivered an enhanced version of the Dubai Lights immersive installations, transforming seven iconic destinations into enchanting light districts with one-of-a-kind, interactive installations showcasing artistic innovation, immersive experiences, and creative brilliance.

5. DSF NIGHTS AT DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL

For the first time this season, DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, in partnership with talabat, brought 38 days of non-stop excitement, A-list concerts and a vibrant line-up of activities for everyone at the must-visit waterfront lifestyle destination - including enchanting family shows from Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug, Mr. Bean and Strawberry Shortcake, performances from local bands and musicians such as Hosny & Friends Billu & The Brownies, Sara Tarabusi & Ray Beatbox and Abri, as well as a world of culinary options from top-notch concepts such as SALT, M’OSHI, The Bay by Social, Sayf and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

6. FREE-TO-ATTEND WEEKEND CONCERTS AT DSF NIGHTS

A spectacular music-filled celebration saw DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall transform the iconic destination into a vibrant stage for free-to-attend concerts every Saturday night throughout DSF. The air was electric with the sound of some of the region’s most iconic Arab stars including Ahmed Saad, Shamma Hamdan, Diana Haddad, Yara Mena, Mahmoud El Esseily, Hams Fikri, Ibrahim Al-Sultan. Plus, special performances by much-loved performers like Sharqiat Band and QuickStyle ensured this musical celebration kept the energy soaring throughout the season.

7. X FACTOR LIVE SHOWS

The excitement during DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall peaked with the X Factor live shows, in partnership with Dubai TV as part of DSF, featuring celebrity judges Ragheb Alama, Rahma Riad, and Fayez AlSaeed. Electrifying performances and breathtaking talent kept audiences on the edge of their seats, with the grand finale crowning Abdulrahim Alhalabi as this season’s winner.

8. DSF-EXCLUSIVE IMAGINE SHOWS

Two new exclusive DSF-themed IMAGINE shows featuring light, water and projection mapping elevated the entertainment during DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, culminating in dazzling fireworks displays by Al Zarooni Group every night in spectacular fashion.

9. 12th EDITION OF e& MOTB

Eagerly anticipated festival favourite e& MOTB returned bigger and bolder this DSF for its incredibly popular 12th edition, presented by e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat and talabat. The free-to-attend event was a dazzling celebration of the latest urban trends and unique street culture, dazzling visitors with its dynamic mix of free live entertainment, must-hand retail brands, on-trend dining concepts, global beauty brands, and exclusive e& MOTB experiences. A special drone show marked the grand finale on 12 January, leaving audiences with lasting memories of DSF’s unparalleled creativity and innovation.

10. TOP TRENDING GEN Z PERFORMERS AT e& MOTB

The epic opening weekend of e& MOTB kicked off with an electrifying free open-air concert featuring two of the top trending Gen Z global artists Saint Levant and Naïka, that captivated fans and set the tone for the vibrant 10-day event with crowds flocking to see these regional stars.

11. e& MOTB F&B VENDORS

Food lovers were spoilt for choice at e& MOTB with over 25 brand-new F&B vendors, including the first-ever Dubai pop-ups of Dave’s Hot Chicken and Homer Lobster, as well as the e& MOTB unique talabat retro diner that captured the vibe of the surrounding atmosphere. Visitors also enjoyed delicious bites from Back To Roots, Feels, Humm Crumbs and Mitzumami.

12. TREASURE TROVE OF EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTS AND BEAUTY BRANDS AT e& MOTB

With endless shopping options at e& MOTB, visitors took their pick from over 100 exclusive products from 50 brand-new retail vendors, including homegrown brands and international sensations making their Dubai debut such as Cider and Gold Gods. Retro Modhesh products added a nostalgic touch to the vibrant marketplace, while Renault provided exciting brand activations through immersive automotive experiences. Plus, the exclusive Beauty Bloc zone also made a return this edition, merging beauty and lifestyle experiences with the groundbreaking range of high performance cosmetics from Fenty Beauty, a Benefit Cosmetics-themed padel court, glamorous and innovative products from Huda Beauty, as well as exclusive giveaways from Drunk Elephant.

13. CANTEENX

CanteenX made its highly anticipated return with an all-new format featuring enhanced experiences, 24 on-trend local food brands, unique retail moments, and captivating entertainment. This free-to-enter event transformed into a vibrant outdoor food festival, blending delicious flavors from 24 home-grown pop-ups, captivating entertainment, and interactive experiences. This year’s edition debuted a thrilling new look with four distinct flavor zones, each offering a unique gastronomic adventure and providing exciting photo opportunities in every zone.

14. THE UNCOMMON X DSF

Adding a warm seasonal touch to the final days of DSF, the first ever edition of The Uncommon x DSF provided the ultimate winter escape at Al Marmoom, where visitors enjoyed dazzling lighting installations, crackling fire pits, and cosy seating, along with family-friendly arcade games, a vibrant play area, enchanting live oud performances, outdoor cinema nights under the stars. Plus, a seasonal menu specially crafted by Chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa further elevated the experience.

15. DSF AUTO SEASON

Car enthusiasts were treated to an adrenaline-pumping experience with the first edition of DSF Auto Season from 1 to 12 January, which brought a dynamic array of over 18 automotive showcases and events across the city. Highlights included dynamic showcases at Dubai Hills Mall, a cutting edge WEB3 Auction, Circuit De Meydan and Michelin 24H Race Dubai 2025, citywide parades such as the Dubai Ducati Ride 2025 and Super Cars Parade and community pop-ups across the city, from The Uncommon at Al Marmoom to Bikers Cafe, Cars and Cookies and Block 92.

16. HATTA X DSF

Hatta x DSF was the perfect winter escape this season, combining serene beauty of nature with mesmerising light displays every day. Visitors had the opportunity to zipline across breathtaking landscapes, kayak on serene waters, savour live music performances and indulge in delicious food, from Home Bakery and GOAT Burger to Adrina. Visitors also watched the skies light up with spectacular firework displays on Fridays and Saturdays.

17. 321 FESTIVAL

DSF celebrated an epic opening weekend with the return of the 321 Festival to Coca-Cola Arena, coupled with a brand-new destination this season: City Walk. The stage lit up with two extraordinary evenings of show-stopping concerts featuring Georges Wassouf, Kadim Al Sahir, and Coke Studio Live, while City Walk transformed into the ultimate festival hub with an action-packed carnival experience for all ages, including family-friendly activities, captivating workshops and unique roaming entertainment.

18. DUBAI POLICE CARNIVAL

Dubai Police, in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, brought the Security Carnival to City Walk as part of DSF. Visitors enjoyed live performances by the Dubai Police Band, captivating horse shows, a grand military parade, entertainment activities by the Positive Spirit Team, and the upcoming graduation ceremony of police candidates.

19. CITYWIDE A-LIST CONCERTS

DSF celebrated multicultural musical treats, opera productions, immersive theatrical experiences, laugh-out-loud comedy shows, and urban community events across the city. The A-list line-up consisted of local artists such as Majid Al Muhandis, Assala, Najwa Karam and more, as well as global stars like Thirty Seconds to Mars, Ricky Martin, Lionel Richie, amongst others.

20. FESTIVE SEASON

DSF dazzled the city with an electrifying line-up of shows and entertainment exclusive curated for the festive season, from the enchanting Winter District, Expo Winter Festival, and Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market, to the magical performance of The Nutcracker and the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, bringing joy and wonder to all.

21. NYE CELEBRATIONS

The city kicked off the new year in spectacular style with an unforgettable line-up of epic concerts and experiences. From the iconic Burj Park celebrations and the vibrant atmosphere at Global Village to electrifying performances by Mahmoud El Esseily, Lionel Richie, Nicky Romero, and Joel Corry, the energy was unmatched.

22. TRANSFORMERS 40 X VINCENT FAUDEMER

The Transformers 40 x Vincent Faudemer Hologram Experience celebrated 40 years of the Transformers franchise with a stunning immersive art display at DSF’s e& MOTB, designed by renowned artist Vincent Faudemer in collaboration with creative agency Brand Fuel.

23. THRILLING MALL EXPERIENCES

Dubai's shopping malls and districts came to life with endless incredible deals, live entertainment, and family activations. It was the most extraordinary season in the festival’s remarkable history, featuring an action-packed calendar filled with free-to-enter, family-friendly experiences at DSF Nights in Dubai Festival City Mall, exciting children’s activation zones at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira, and unbeatable shopping deals across Mercato, Town Centre, Dubai Hills Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Festival Plaza and Wafi City.

24. THRILLING SPORTING EVENTS

DSF kept residents and visitors active with a variety of thrilling sporting events across the city, including the Dubai Marathon and the vibrant DSF Neon Run powered by Skechers.

25. DSF DIGITAL MAP

Visitors navigated through the endless excitement of this year’s festival using the all-new digital DSF Map—an interactive online guide that allowed them to explore the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.

26. MILLIONAIRE MEGA PRIZES

A thrilling journey of incredible daily rewards and mega prizes awaited everyone, worth an astounding AED 50 million. Each day offered countless opportunities for residents and visitors to become millionaires, with exciting prizes like 4 million Skywards Miles, 2 million dirhams in cash and up to 1.5 million dirhams in gold. The biggest highlights included the DSF DIB VISA Millionaire, DSF Mega Raffle, Biggest Prize of the Year at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif, ENOC Raffle, Modesh & Blue Millionaire at Festival City Mall, Golden Tickit, Emirates Skywards Everyday, and more.

27. DREAM CAR GIVEAWAYS

DSF shoppers were rewarded with incredible car prizes, including a sleek BMW 8 Series at Dubai Hills Mall, a 2025 Nissan Patrol SE Titanium at Ibn Battuta Mall, a Jetour 2025 X90 with PrivilegePLUS at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, and brand-new Nissan models, including the X-Trail, Xterra, Pathfinder, and Patrol, through the DSF Mega Raffle.

28. 12 HOUR SALE

DSF delivered its most rewarding retail experiences with the epic 12-Hour Sale on 26 December, offering exclusive savings of up to 90 per cent on over 100 leading luxury, international, and homegrown brands across all Majid Al Futtaim malls in the city.

29. DSF DAILY SURPRISES

The DSF Daily Surprises offered shoppers irresistible sales and discounts of up to 90 per cent, allowing them to score brilliant bargains on some of the world’s most iconic fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands throughout the festival.

30. DSF SALE SEASON

The DSF Sales Season continues until 2 February, promising to be the biggest in the festival's history with over 850 brands across over 3,500 outlets offering irresistible discounts of up to 75 percent and ensuring plenty of time to snag the best deals and exclusive finds.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

