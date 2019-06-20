DSS starts with 12-hour mega sale

By Staff

In celebration of the most anticipated event in Dubai this summer, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will start with a mega 12-hour sale of up to 90 per cent off across six of Majid Al Futtaim’s (MAF) malls on Friday 21 June from 12pm until midnight.

In addition, mall-goers spending over AED 300 at any of the participating stores will receive a raffle coupon for a chance to win a voucher worth AED 50,000 to shop at MAF malls during the remainder of DSS. Participating outlets include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha.

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns this year for its 22nd edition, making Dubai the ultimate destination to make memories this summer. With a calendar bustling with activities for families, couples and kids of all ages, Dubai is the place to be this summer.