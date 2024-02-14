Dubai Airport (DXB) witnesses the first marriage proposal on the roof of an airport in the world

In an unforgettable romantic scene, love flew high on the roof of Dubai International Airport (DXB), where it witnessed a unique marriage proposal on the roof of one of the passenger terminals at a height of 39.5 meters, with stunning direct views of the take-off and landing movement on the airport runway and the charming Dubai skyline, thus recording the first A marriage proposal on the roof of an airport around the world.

This offer came in response to Dubai International Airport (DXB)'s open invitation on the occasion of Valentine's Day, where Dimitri and Anastasia took the opportunity to become the lucky couple chosen to celebrate their love on top of Concourse B, and to crown their love story that began by chance on New Year's Eve in Dubai, when Anastasia was visiting the city. As a tourist.

This unique event was organized in cooperation between various parties within the airport community, and in this context, Michelle Lee, Vice President of Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports, said: “At Dubai International Airport, we strive to provide unforgettable experiences for our guests, and this moment is evidence of our ability to... "The airport aims to transform ordinary moments into exceptional experiences. We are happy to be part of the beautiful story that brought together Dmitry and Anastasia."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.