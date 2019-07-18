Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo voted best aquarium in the world

By Staff

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, one of the world’s largest aquariums, owned and operated by Emaar Entertainment, has been named the top aquarium in the world by CEOWORLD, a leading portal.

One of Dubai’s most popular attractions in The Dubai Mall, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo was awarded the top spot for its exceptional features including the 270-degree acrylic walkthrough tunnel and the imposing acrylic panel that offers spectacular views of the aquatic species in the oceanarium.

This follows Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo being voted as the No 1 attraction in the MENA region by TripAdvisor.

The accolades for Dubai Underwater Zoo and Aquarium highlight its promise in offering a unique leisure and edutainment experience.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo is one of the largest and most diverse aquariums in the world with thousands of aquatic animals.

Underwater Zoo, located on Level 2 above the main Aquarium, presents global bio-diversity in different ecological zones including a Rainforest and a Rocky Shore and Ocean, feature coral reef animals, Giant Crabs, Amazonia Piranhas and Asian Otters, among others.