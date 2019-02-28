Dubai arts, culture events announced

By Wam

Residents and visitors in Dubai are gearing up for the best of the emirate’s arts and culture scene, as the next couple of months will see a variety of events taking place around the city.

The city is set to welcome the world’s leading artists, designers, curators, gallery owners and art experts to explore the latest in artistry and design innovation. From photography workshops to the highly anticipated Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, here is a look at what is in store for arts and culture lovers to mark their diaries over the next three months.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the largest celebration of written and spoken words in the Arab world returns for its 11th edition from 1st to 9th March 2019, at InterContinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City, offering fans the chance to interact with world-famous authors, attend debates and workshops and participate in competitions. With authors that include Jessica Jarlvi and Karen Osman coming from across the globe, the annual festival also hosts regional and local authors such as Hessa Almehairi and poet, Abdullah Alhedeyyeh Alshehhi. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, it brings people of all ages and backgrounds together with authors from across the world to promote education, debate and above all else, love of reading and writing.

Held to showcase and support up-and-coming artists (under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Office at Dubai Culture), the SIKKA Art Fair is a free event built around artist-led practices with a variety of events, exhibitions, live music from local artists, interactive workshops and more. Taking place from 16th to 24th March, 2019, at the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, SIKKA Art Fair is one of the most anticipated initiatives in the region’s for young talent offering a unique celebration of visual and performing arts, music, and film, along with home-grown food vendors, a vibrant programme of workshops for both adults and children, and an array of activities for the whole family.

The leading international art fair, Art Dubai 2019 will be kicking off once again for its 13th edition from 20th to 23rd March, 2019, at Madinat Jumeirah featuring 41 countries and providing a platform to showcase emerging talent. Art Dubai has something for everyone to explore different artistic media and museum-quality work.

World Art Dubai will return to Dubai World Trade Centre from 3rd to 6th April, 2019, to give visitors the chance to view and purchase a variety of art as it brings together hundreds of retailers, designers and dealers in one space with an emphasis on affordability.

