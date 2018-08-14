Dubai calendar’s must try indoor activities for summer

By Staff

With summer in full swing in the emirate, Dubai Calendar has rounded up the best ways to make the most of Dubai’s top indoor activities.

Dubai Calendar’s is a free resource that allows residents and tourists to dive into the heart of the city by discovering upcoming events and offerings.

With an average of 150 events listed at any one time, and 35 new events added every week, Dubai Calendar is an all access pass to activities and events happening in Dubai.

Tickets can be bought quickly and securely through the app’s purchasing platform, and with plenty to choose from, here are Dubai Calendar’s top picks of things to try first:



SPORTS ENTHUSIASTS

Dubai Sports World: Sports and fitness enthusiasts across Dubai can stay active this summer and enjoy a wide range of activities in the Dubai Sports World at Dubai World Trade Centre.

In association with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports World provides a valuable solution for those wanting to maintain an active lifestyle during the hotter months in the Emirate.

With more than 25,000 m² of airconditioned space, Dubai Sports World is hosting numerous academies for sports fanatics of all ages.

Rent a court or pitch and get your friends and colleagues together for a friendly match. Join a leading sports academy and brush up on your skills or bring your club and test your competitors in the ultimate showdown.

Whether you’d like to get fit, play for fun or play to win, Dubai Sports World caters to every level of skill and devotion.



FAMILY FUN

Modhesh World: One of the most popular family edutainment destinations in the region, is in its 19th edition this year and has a lineup of family fun featuring an array of great entertainment activities, immersive and themed experiences.

Running until 25 August, Modhesh World has a packed calendar of events and activities that will take place in eight distinctive halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre, offering engaging games, rides, stage shows, acts by roaming artistes, adventure-oriented activities, and much more to create 80 days of excitement during the summer.



ART AFICIONADOS

Al Serkal Summer Programme: Alserkal Programming presents the Avenue’s third annual Summer Programme: Sensing Memory.

From a patchwork of sights, smells, sounds, textures, and tastes, our senses construct the world around us, creating memories in the process. Beyond perceiving what is, our senses evoke what was.

A mere smell or sound—brewing coffee, or waves breaking on the shore—can take us back in time.

Until 15 September, Sensing Memory will draw from the UAE’s creative community and beyond to explore the connection between the senses and our personal and collective memories.

The programme features a series of free events that are open to the public, including: a workshop exploring perfume’s potential to trigger memory of loved ones, tai chi lessons to tune participants into their bodies and senses, a lecture and workshop exploring traditional building materials from the UAE, and much more.



EVENING ENTERTAINMENT

La Perle by Dragone: Dubai's first resident show, La Perle is running throughout summer with 10 performances a week taking place twice a night in a purpose-built theatre in the heart of Al Habtoor City.

The aqua theatre uses state-of-the-art technology that produces waterfalls, torrents and rain on a floor that floods and drains within seconds.

Expect to see 65 world-class performers from 23 countries performing breathtaking and extraordinary acts including acrobatics, contortion, flying, diving and even motorcycles defying gravity.

With a story inspired by the spirit of Dubai, La Perle is a one-of-a-kind live show designed to capture the imagination of children and adults alike.

Dubai Calendar is offering an exclusive deal throughout summer until 30th September with 50 per cent off on all La Perle tickets.