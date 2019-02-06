Dubai Culture and Gallery Ward announce the launch of Tasami exhibition

By Staff

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, and heritage, along with Gallery Ward and Dubai Design District, has announced the launch of Tasami exhibition.

Tasami, set to run until 7th March 2019, will be held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance. It is an art exhibition that will bring together 21 artists from 8 countries to showcase their artistic creations in the city of Dubai, which is one of the most loved global destinations by the international talents in the field of art and culture.

Commenting on the exhibition, Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director General at Dubai Culture, said, “Our support for this exhibition stems from our commitment to cement the pillars of the Year of Tolerance, promote related ideals, and highlight the pivotal role it plays in spreading values based on peace and understanding.Fostering cultural relationships and facilitating an artistic exchange across the Arab region and globally, this event will help underline our commitment to attract and support young talents, and provide them with a platform to exhibit their creative works, thereby furthering Dubai’s status as a sponsor and incubator of artistic talents.”

Yaser Askar, Managing Director of Gallery Ward, said, “The idea of hosting exhibition came up an year ago, and since then, artists have been eager to participate, as it encapsulates the values of tolerance and acceptance. The UAE has contributed significantly to prepare for this exhibition and we are grateful to Sheikh Nahyan for his quick response on supporting it. Also, we thank Dubai Culture for their support and contribution in the preparations, and their exemplary role in establishing partnerships with the private sector in order to develop creative projects and initiatives. Furthermore, Dubai Culture’s dynamic governance plan has helped us complete the project in record time.”

The exhibition features a special roster of artists, including Alaa Sharabi, Ammar Al Attar, Ezza Essa, Fadi Mulaik, Hashel Al Lamki, Ismail Al Rifai, Janet Bellotto, Jahida Al Bitar, Marwa Adel, Muhannad Arabi, Mutasem Al Qubaisi, Nizar Sabour, Nour Bahjat Al Masri, Nora B., Patricia Mills, Raju Alex, Samah Hamdi, Shirine Safi-addin, and Wael Ansi.

Tasami exhibition coincides with the UAE’s celebrations of the Year of Tolerance, as declared by HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE.

The idea of the exhibition originates from the belief that spreading the values of tolerance promotes the legacy of the late Founding Father and familiarises the audience with his efforts to instil tolerance in the people of the UAE and the world.