Dubai Culture hosts ‘The Founding Fathers Exhibition’ at Etihad Museum

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), is hosting and inviting the community to attend ‘The Founding Fathers Exhibition’ by renowned photographer Ramesh Shukla. Showcased for the first time until the end of the year, the Founding Fathers Exhibition is a collection of rare portraits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, captured through the lens of Shukla, who has worked for many years to document the development of the United Arab Emirates.

The exhibition, being held at the Etihad Museum, commemorates the historical moments and events relating to the country’s growth over the years, leading to the Union’s establishment in December 1971.

It is a display of memories that aims to introduce visitors to important periods in UAE’s history and is aligned with Dubai Culture’s efforts to raise awareness of the role that the Founding Fathers played in the development of the country.

Presenting a large collection of never-seen-before photographs, the exhibition is being held in collaboration with Motivate Media Group and will also feature a detailed showcasing of the process behind film photography.

Abdulla Alfalasi, Director of Etihad Museum, said, “This exhibition is a tribute to the Founding Fathers of the UAE and to the relentless efforts of our leaders that shaped the present and the future of this nation that we are proud of today. Through Shukla’s historic photography experience, the exhibition takes visitors on an unforgettable journey through the UAE’s history, offering a rare opportunity to acquaint themselves with the major events of the period following its foundation.”

Alfalasi continued: “The exhibition reflects our commitment to elevate Dubai’s position as a global cultural city and contributes to shaping the cultural and art scene in the region. With the rare collection of photographs, we aim to foster a sense of belonging in the community, in line with UAE Vision 2021 while promoting Dubai as a global, creative, and sustainable city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature.”

It is notable that Shukla is known for his iconic photo of the UAE Rulers that was taken after the UAE’s foundation and was used to create the ‘Spirit of the Union’ logo. Shukla also authored many books that cover UAE history. His photographs are also featured across the Dubai Metro stations.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage.

The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.