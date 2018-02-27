Dubai Culture launches 5th edition of Dubai Art Season

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has launched the fifth edition of Dubai Art Season, which will take place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Culture, and will run throughout March and April 2018.

Dubai Art Season is Dubai Culture’s flagship umbrella arts event featuring a two-month citywide activation of arts events including the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, SIKKA Art Fair and Art Dubai, among hundreds of other creative initiatives and activities across Dubai.

Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, "Dubai Art Season has grown significantly over the years due to the positive response from the public and the emirate’s artistic community. The increased number of participants, new initiatives and partnerships continues to bring together artists and visitors from around the world for an unmatched celebration of talent, creativity, innovation and cultural diversity."

"With a rich calendar of flagship initiatives and events, the season also serves to support the country’s cultural development by nurturing and supporting national and local talent, and celebrating the UAE’s flourishing arts and creative scene, in line with Dubai Culture’s efforts to establish Dubai as a global, creative and sustainable city for culture, heritage, arts and literature," he added.