Dubai Culture unveils 8th 'Live our Heritage Festival'

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, has announced the eighth edition of the ‘Live Our Heritage Festival’ under ‘An Eye on Emirati Cultural Heritage’ theme. The six-week festival will run from 1st March to 7th April 2018 at Global Village, Dubai.

This year's festival programme includes several workshops and events that will focus specifically on UAE handicrafts, reflecting Dubai Culture’s ongoing efforts to preserve Emirati culture and develop the country’s traditional handicrafts sector.

The festival invites visitors to participate in various activities in both Arabic and English, including traditional craft workshops led by craftsmen and students from Dubai Heritage Development Centres. The event will also feature an area showcasing handmade products, a reception area, and an arena for live shows.

Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director-General at Dubai Culture, said, "This year's festival is of particular importance as it coincides with the UAE’s Year of Zayed 2018 and will celebrate the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled us all with a love and respect for our nation’s heritage and traditions. The UAE leadership’s interest in this sector has ensured that traditional handicrafts are preserved and passed down the generations, creating a strong continuity between past and present. Dubai Culture is committed to continuing this endeavour by strengthening the creative and crafts industries, and involving the younger generation in their ongoing development."

"Since its inception, Dubai Culture has aimed to develop and promote the handicrafts sector by making it an integral part of the Authority’s strategic plans. In order for us to achieve these objectives, we have launched several heritage initiatives that encourage institutions across the government and community sectors to support the preservation of national heritage," he added.

Dubai Culture celebrates traditional handicrafts as natural products of civilisation and as inspiring means of expressing a culture’s originality. Handicrafts are an authentic component of UAE life and history, and the authority is committed to preserving and developing them to strengthen national identity and provide UAE citizens and residents with a distinctive source of pride in their own culture.

Fatima Lootah, Director of Dubai Heritage Development Centres, said that events like the 'Live our Heritage Festival' aim to engage UAE nationals, residents, tourists and the general public in the practice of traditional crafts, and to introduce modern technologies into the handicrafts sector to ensure its continuity. "This contributes to preserving and promoting the UAE's culture, values and industries while also spreading awareness of the importance of the heritage across all segments of society. This is part of our wider efforts to support cultural activity in the UAE and drive the economy toward comprehensive development," she added.