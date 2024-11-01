Dubai Duty Free Announce the Passing of former Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin

Dubai Duty Free announced the passing of Colm McLoughlin, former Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, who died in the UK yesterday following a short illness. Colm, a native of Ireland, lived in Dubai for over 40 years and led Dubai Duty Free from 1983 to his retirement in May of this year.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director, Dubai Duty Free said, “Colm was a great leader who built an award-winning retail business at Dubai Airport and steered its growth to a 2 billion dollar business with over 6000 employees at the time of his retirement. He was a true friend who touched so many lives within the travel retail industry. I join our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and all of our employees in sending our deepest condolences to Colm’s wife Breeda, his son Niall and his daughters Tyna and Mandy and all of their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with Breeda and the family at this very difficult time.”

A well-known and much-loved figure in Dubai, Colm was part of the original ten-man team from Aer Rianta who came to Dubai in July 1983 to set up the duty-free operation. His initial contract with the government of Dubai was for six months but he went on to run the business for over four decades. Under his leadership, Dubai Duty Free became one of the largest single airport operations in the world. He also continued to serve the Irish diaspora throughout his life in Dubai and was a recipient of the Irish Presidential Award in 2014 for his services to Ireland.

Colm also helped establish the Dubai Duty Free Foundation in 2004 and was very proud of the work that was done to support 119 local and international charities.

Apart from the business acumen, Colm will be warmly remembered by many for his easy-going personality, his warmth, his generosity, extraordinary kindness and friendship. That will be his enduring legacy.

