Dubai Emerges as a Magnet for the Wealthy and Celebrities, Says The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal reported that Dubai has become the primary attraction for the wealthy and celebrities from around the world, thanks to its appealing factors that have attracted an increasing number of affluent individuals, stars, and celebrities to reside there.

The newspaper stated that the movement of private jets carrying the wealthy and famous at Dubai International Airport reflects the growing status of the emirate as a preferred destination for living and working among a growing list of wealthy individuals who have flocked to it from various parts of the world. The airport witnesses more than 30 daily flights of private jets belonging to the wealthy, celebrities, and top businessmen.

Over the past two years, Dubai has witnessed the relocation of numerous celebrities and wealthy individuals who have chosen it as their residence and business hub.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.