Dubai Frame attracts million visitors within a year of opening

By Wam

Dubai Frame has attracted the attention of a large number of visitors to Dubai, as it received a million visitors from around the world during its first year of opening.

"The Dubai Frame comes from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as an international cultural, entertainment and tourism destination," said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

Having such a huge number of visitors, he noted, is a remarkable achievement for Dubai.

Dubai Frame has become one of the state-of-the-art tourism and entertainment attractions since its opening in January 2018. It is a landmark with spectacular views of Dubai's old and modern city within a 'single frame' to form a bridge linking the emirate's past with its thriving present.