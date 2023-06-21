Dubai is officially TikTok’s best-rated holiday destination, with over 137 billion views

Dubai is officially TikTok’s best-rated holiday destination, with over 137 billion TikTok views! This thoroughly modern city boasts one of the most breathtaking skylines in the world, including the architectural marvel of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall and the glorious Palm. Dubai is also known for it’s vibrant culture, featuring everything from indoor ski slopes to huge aquariums - perfect for a summer getaway!

Barcelona is TikTok’s second best-rated holiday destination, with the Spanish city gaining 108.9 billion views on the platform! Tourists flock to soak in the city’s cool Mediterranean atmosphere, which is a paradise for culture vultures. Once home to world-renowned artists Picasso and Salvador Dali, its art museums showcase some of the best contemporary art in the world. Even its street art scene brings in artists and fans from all around the globe.

London completes our top three as TikTok’s third best-rated holiday destination, with 70.6 billion TikTok views! The city is home to some of the world’s top museums and art galleries and four UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Tower of London and Kew’s Royal Botanic Gardens. With its reputation as the cultural capital of the UK, it's no surprise that London is one of the most popular cities on TikTok.

Further Findings:

London is officially the world's most popular city break destination overall, racking up 70.6 billion views on TikTok and more than 157 million Instagram posts.

Lisbon, Frankfurt, and Barcelona rank as the top three cities that are experiencing a surge in tourist interest, with Lisbon seeing a 500% increase in searches.

India ranks as the most picturesque travel destination, with more than 219 million posts dedicated to the country.

TikTok’s Top 10 holiday destinations:

Rank City Country No. of TikTok views 1 Dubai United Arab Emirates 137,700,000,000 2 Barcelona Spain 108,900,000,000 3 London United Kingdom 70,600,000,000 4 Paris France 66,600,000,000 5 New York United States 56,400,000,000 6 Istanbul Turkey 54,200,000,000 7 Miami United States 47,000,000,000 8 Los Angeles United States 35,300,000,000 9 Nice France 33,700,000,000 10 Madrid Spain 33,600,000,000

