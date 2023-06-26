Dubai Municipality launches the second edition of ‘Summer Rush’ at Al Mamzar Park

Dubai Municipality has launched today the second season of the entertainment ‘Summer Rush’ Event at Al Mamzar Beach Park, which commenced on June 26 and will run till to July 9, 2023. The event is the result of the Municipality's efforts to offer leisure activities that foster happiness and positivity among society members of the Emirate and revitalize Dubai's parks during the summer season.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality said: “The second season of the ‘Summer Rush” Event will run throughout Eid Al-Adha holidays and the week following. The event is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to provide residents with unique summer activities. The event will offer an enjoyable experience by allowing the visitors to engage in a range of leisure activities during the Eid holidays. This reflects Dubai Municipality’s aim to drive community initiatives in Dubai to support local tourism and promote overall well-being for all society members.”

Al Zarooni further highlighted how the event will feature a wide range of summer-appropriate activities and entertainment events, alongside facilities for family gatherings, swimming pools, water games, and children's recreational activities, in addition to a number of restaurants and cafes that will serve a wide range of food and beverages. Along with attractive locations and photo sessions, the event will also feature entertainment performances and a parade on the beach for visitors.

The second iteration of the ‘Summer Rush’ event will take place from 3 to 9 PM on weekdays, including exclusive days for women, and from 1 to 10 PM on weekends for all visitors. The event is expected to attract a large number of visitors; as Al Mamzar Beach Park is one of the biggest parks with distinct views of Dubai's landmarks, encompassing 99 hectares of land and numerous recreational sites.

