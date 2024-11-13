Dubai One Launches "Homegrown" A Celebration of Local Visionaries in Dubai

Dubai One, part of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), proudly unveils Homegrown, an inspiring new show honoring the dynamic group of talented individuals building their dreams in Dubai. Set to premiere this week, Homegrown will air weekly on Dubai One on Saturdays at 20:00 UAE, offering an engaging journey into the lives of visionaries, creators, and entrepreneurs who are not only shaping their industries but also enriching the city’s vibrant landscape.

The show is hosted by Omar Butti, a celebrated local media personality, and passionate advocate for the UAE’s creative scene. Known for his deep connection to Dubai and expertise in storytelling, Omar brings an authentic perspective to the show, championing the talents that drive Dubai’s thriving entrepreneurial community. His role as host underscores Dubai One’s commitment to spotlighting and supporting local talent, offering audiences an up-close look at the people transforming their industries in the UAE.

Each episode features a conversational and intimate look at the personal and professional journeys of extraordinary talents across several sectors including technology, retail, sports, lifestyle, F&B, and beyond.

Reflecting on the show’s launch, Omar Butti said, “Dubai is home to so many remarkable talents and innovative thinkers who deserve to be celebrated. With Homegrown, we’re not just highlighting their achievements; we’re inviting viewers to connect with these inspiring individuals on a personal level and gain insight into what it takes to bring bold ideas to life in our city.”

The premiere episode will feature Donna Benton, the visionary Founder & CEO of the ENTERTAINER and The Benton Group. Benton is celebrated for her transformative impact on the region’s business landscape, having revolutionized the concept of lifestyle value through her pioneering work with the ENTERTAINER and her ongoing ventures. Her story sets the tone for Homegrown’s mission to highlight the spirit of innovation and dedication among Dubai’s local talents.

