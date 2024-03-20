Dubai Police Distribute Over 71,000 iftar Meals to Motorists as part of the 'Ramadan without Accidents'

In an initiative dubbed "Ramadan without Accidents," the Dubai Police distributed 71,850 iftar meals to motorists in the first week of Ramadan, aiming to enhance road safety during the holy month.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, announced this effort in collaboration with various organisations, including the Department of Traffic Awareness, the General Department for Human Rights, Al Khawaneej Police Station, the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Charity Association, Dubai Customs, Dubai Digital Authority, Med7 Pharmacy, Life Pharmacy, and Talabat.

This initiative seeks to curb the increase in traffic accidents before iftar time, which is attributed to some drivers rushing home and potentially engaging in risky traffic violations.

The meals are distributed at high-traffic intersections by traffic officers, participating entities, and volunteers, reaching approximately 71,850 individuals in the first week alone, with an average distribution of 10,000 meals per day.

Al Mazrouei praised the volunteers and participating entities for their contributions and emphasised the importance of cautious driving during Ramadan to preserve the sanctity and safety of the month.

