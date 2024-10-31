Dubai Safari Park Offers Children an opportunity to become a Ranger for whole season

• New seasonal pass offers children under 12 the chance to become junior rangers. • One lucky ranger who completes the six missions in the Junior Ranger handbook could win a safari trip to Kenya.

Dubai Safari Park is kicking off its 6th season as the top destination for animal welfare and edutainment in Dubai. The park is committed to educating guests about conservation, endangered species protection, and environmental awareness. The new Junior Ranger Program, highlights this focus through live presentations, up-close animal experiences, engaging workshops, and guided Safari tours.

The newly launched Junior Ranger Program provides an exclusive opportunity for children to officially start their journey as Dubai Safari Park Junior Rangers. This unique and immersive experience brings children closer to wildlife while teaching them about conservation and animal welfare. Parents can purchase the Junior Park Ranger Season Pass at a price of 550 AED for their children to embark on six exciting missions outlined in their ranger journals. These missions are filled with fun and educational animal care activities. All the Junior Rangers who have completed the program will be entered into a grand raffle at the end of the season for a chance to win an unforgettable Kenyan safari adventure.

In addition to the Junior Ranger Program, Dubai Safari Park introduces several new ways for children to engage with wildlife. The Young Explorer Workshop, held every Saturday, allows kids to tackle hands-on conservation challenges guided by animal specialists. The park also offers exclusive school programs, such as “Learn in the Wild,” where students can learn about animal welfare, conservation, and environmental protection.

But Dubai Safari Park edutainment program isn't just for kids. Guests of all ages can enjoy live animal presentations and over 14 animal encounters with lemurs, macaws, rhinos, elephants, and many more. Guests can participate in daily Wildlife Talks led by experts, explore conservation efforts through guided safari tours in the Explorer Village and Arabian Desert Safari, and see three live presentations, including the newly launched “Echoes of the Wild,” featuring playful animals like coatis, raccoons, and otters.

Under the theme “Conservation for the Planet,” the extensive edutainment program aims to educate visitors of all ages about critical wildlife issues, such as habitat destruction, climate change, and poaching. The new offerings and experiences introduced this season, are designed to achieve a balanced experience of fun and learning, for visitors to develop a deep appreciation for wildlife and the importance of conservation.



