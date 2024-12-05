Dubai Safari Park to offer novel night safari experience from 13 December

Dubai Safari Park has announced that, starting 13th December, it will be extending its timings, enabling visitors to enjoy night safaris.

The novel experience will offer residents and visitors a chance to appreciate wildlife by nighttime.

Combined with a host of other activities, the night safari will welcome visitors for a limited period – from 13th December 2024 to 12th January 2025.

The extended hours will allow visitors to engage with wildlife in new ways. During the course of two nightly safaris led by expert wildlife guides, visitors can expect to catch a glimpse of the nighttime routines of over 90 species besides participating in interactive activities involving animals. In addition, an array of live performances, including an African fire show and a neon show, will mesmerise visitors.

Guests will leave with a greater understanding of the natural adaptations, such as enhanced night vision, echolocation, and a heightened sense of smell and hearing, that enable animals in the wild to thrive at night. The highlights for nighttime visitors include the changes in the animals’ behaviour as the evening deepens; this includes the increased roaring of lions, the heightened activity of the usually elusive pygmy hippos, and the intensified predatory instincts of carnivores primed for nocturnal hunting.

Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, said, “At Dubai Safari Park, we aim to educate our visitors about the marvels of the animal kingdom. With the introduction of the unique night safari, we are excited to reveal a new perspective on the world of wildlife after dark. This experience offers a rare opportunity to explore hidden aspects of life in the wild and learn about our constant efforts to enhance animal welfare, by day and by night. We hope to inspire a deeper appreciation for wildlife and encourage a new generation of animal welfare advocates across the region.”

He added, “Furthermore, coinciding with the country’s peak tourist season, this unique experience – which can be enjoyed by residents and visitors to Dubai alike – not only builds on the city's vibrant lifestyle offerings but also reinforces the emirate’s position as a global travel destination. This initiative is yet another example of how Dubai consistently exceeds expectations in delivering memorable moments for everyone.”

Dubai Safari Park places animal welfare at the forefront of its operations. Well-considered measures are in place to ensure that the ecosystem and animals’ natural routines remain undisturbed for the entire period when the night safaris are conducted. Only nocturnally active species will be part of the safari experience, allowing guests to observe them in their most natural state.

The night safari, along with the evening experiences, will run exclusively from 13th December 2024 to 12th January 2025, from 18:00 to 20:00. Tickets will be sold starting from 11th December and visitors are encouraged to secure their night safari tickets from https://dubaisafari.ae as availability is limited.

