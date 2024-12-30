Dubai Set to Amaze the World with Spectacular New Year Celebrations

Broadcast live, on Dubai Media Incorporated’s flagship channels, including Dubai One TV, these festivities highlight the spirit of the city’s glamour as 2024 ends and 2025 is welcomed in style.

As the countdown begins, all eyes will be on Dubai’s iconic landmarks. From the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, to The Palm’s The Pointe and the historic Al Seef district, the emirate will come alive with breathtaking fireworks displays and choreographed drone shows. The dazzling light and pyrotechnic spectacle at Burj Khalifa, lasting from 11:50 PM to 12:10 AM, promises to be the centrepiece, captivating global audiences and thousands of visitors in attendance.

Dubai Media Inc. (DMI) has announced its comprehensive plans to cover Dubai’s highly anticipated New Year’s Eve celebrations, showcasing the emirate’s unmatched festive spirit and world-renowned attractions. Starting from Tuesday evening, December 31, 2024, until the early hours of January 1, 2025. Bringing the celebrations to life with exclusive broadcasts and special programming across its platforms and will broadcast the festivities across its channels, including Dubai TV and Sama Dubai, with unified programming starting at 11:00 PM.

From Dubai One TV, Amy Kitchingman will be delivering live updates and capturing the energy of the city's most iconic New Year’s Eve destination. The program will provide an insider’s look at Dubai’s dazzling celebrations, featuring live reports, interactive segments, and exclusive stories highlighting the city’s vibrancy as it welcomes 2025.

Emirati superstar Ahlam will perform as part of the "In Love with Dubai" program, a live New Year’s Eve special hosted by Ahmed Abdullah and Roaa Al Sabban at 9pm on Dubai TV.

Alongside the show, Jad Shihab and Sally Saeed from Dubai TV will report from various other locations throughout the city, showcasing the vibrant celebrations and fireworks displays capturing the energy and excitement of the emirate as it ushers in the New Year.

Sarah Al Jarman, Senior Vice President of TV and Radio Channels at DMI, emphasized the global significance of Dubai’s celebrations, stating: “New Year’s Eve in Dubai is a global event that highlights the emirate’s ability to deliver extraordinary experiences. Our goal is to bring the spirit of Dubai to viewers worldwide, ensuring they witness the magic and grandeur of this remarkable city.”

DMI’s broadcast will also spotlight the meticulous planning and innovative logistics behind Dubai’s New Year’s celebrations, from seamless transportation provided by the Roads and Transport Authority to the safety measures led by Dubai Police. These celebrations include several iconic locations, like Dubai Frame, Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Expo City Dubai, will host immersive celebrations, featuring live entertainment, cultural displays, and family-friendly activities.

As the world turns its gaze to Dubai this New Year’s Eve, DMI’s coverage promises to showcase the city as a beacon of innovation, culture, and celebration, making it the ultimate global destination to welcome 2025.

