Dubai Shopping Festival celebrates its 24th edition with activities across the city

By Staff

The 24th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) commenced today for excited visitors and residents alike.

Majid Al Futtaim’s six shopping malls hosted an exclusive 12-hour mega sale to mark the special occasion, offering shoppers an incredible 25% to 90% reductions across participating stores.

Other exciting events across the city include a show stopping fireworks display and plenty of chances to win big through a raffle, with the ultimate prize worth over AED 50,000 to spend at Majid Al Futtaim malls during DSF.

Dubai Shopping Festival will run until 2 February and will offer an extraordinary variety of shopping experiences and events.

From weekly raffles and exclusive deals to special appearances by make-up mogul Charlotte Tilbury and an exclusive launch by world famous brand Cartier, in addition to retail promotions, concerts and activations taking place across the city; there’s something for everyone to enjoy this DSF.

For a full update on Dubai Shopping Festival activities, please visit www.mydsf.ae or @DSFSocial and #MyDSF.