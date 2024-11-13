Dubai Shopping Festival unveils the most extraordinary line-up of events to date for its historic 30th anniversary edition

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is gearing up to celebrate its monumental 30th edition with the city’s greatest, most memorable, and most out-of-this-world celebration yet. Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is pulling out all the stops to transform the entire city into a wonderland of endless excitement, joy, and togetherness from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. With a jam-packed calendar spanning 38 days filled with exhilarating daily entertainment, captivating retail offers, free-to-attend twice-daily drone shows, grand raffles with mega prizes, breathtaking daily fireworks, and, if that’s not enough, new to DSF and only-in-Dubai citywide experiences. This season promises some of the city’s most epic, astonishing, fun-filled, and iconic DSF moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city.



What started 30 years ago as a key sales event at just five shopping malls has evolved into the world’s longest-running retail festival. Today, DSF is Dubai’s biggest and most highly anticipated annual festival, showcasing everything that makes the city extraordinary, including world-class events, entertainment, gastronomy, concerts, immersive experiences, fireworks, and drone shows, to name a few.



Continuing to evolve, this year’s highly anticipated DSF will shine like never before, bringing together a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new experiences and returning festival favourites with an elevated 30th-anniversary layer of excitement. From the incredibly popular 321 Festival kicking off DSF’s opening weekend in style to the hottest markets and dining pop-ups, including e& MOTB and CanteenX, and the biggest-ever collections of retail stores and shopping deals from over 1,000 global and local brands. In addition, the festival will feature spectacular raffles and one of the most diverse and dynamic line-ups of artists to ever perform in its 30-year history.



This year’s edition will also raise the bar even higher with new-to-Dubai concepts such as DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, DSF Auto Season, THE UNCOMMON x DSF, and DSF x Hatta, among several others. Visitors can also look forward to joyful festive experiences, world-class New Year’s Eve celebrations, sensational adventures at thrilling theme parks, high-octane outdoor adventures, and iconic beachside destinations — all brought together during Dubai’s beautiful weather.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “As we proudly mark the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, we are thrilled to present an unparalleled lineup of events that will truly solidify Dubai’s position as the world’s premier destination for extraordinary events, festivals, and experiences. DSF’s landmark celebration is a testament to the visionary leadership that has transformed our city into a global hub of innovation. With 38 days of endless entertainment — including star-studded performances, astonishing drone shows, immersive light displays, and awe-inspiring fireworks — DSF’s 30th anniversary promises to be an incredible experience for all, at the ultimate time to be in Dubai. This season, as we bring together the entire city in celebration of this incredible milestone, we are delighted to share all that DSF, and Dubai, have to offer to our local community, visitors, and the world. Every moment will be filled with joy, wonder, and unforgettable memories, reaffirming why Dubai remains at the forefront of global excellence in tourism, entertainment, and retail.”



FIREWORKS, DRONE SHOWS, PYRO DISPLAYS, AND DUBAI LIGHTS

Dubai’s skyline will light up every single night throughout the 38 days of DSF with free firework displays by Al Zarooni Group at Dubai Festival City Mall (DFCM) at 8:30pm, while Hatta’s skies will sparkle every Friday and Saturday. This beloved DSF tradition illuminates the skies with a mesmerising burst of colour and excitement.

For its 30th anniversary celebration, DSF will elevate entertainment to a new level with twice-daily, free-to-watch drone shows presented by Emarat and AO Drones at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. Audiences will experience a magical fusion of technology and storytelling as an astounding 1,000 drones deliver two captivating performances each night at 8pm and 10pm. The first theme will pay a sparkling tribute to DSF’s 30th anniversary, taking viewers on a breathtaking journey through three decades of unforgettable moments, featuring vibrant visuals and epic drone formations from 6 to 26 December. The second theme will celebrate the fusion of tradition and modernity through powerful beats and innovative sound effects from 27 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.



If that isn’t enough, the epic DSF drone shows presented by Emarat and AO Drones will reach new heights on the second weekend of DSF with an all-new pyro-drones show exclusively at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR, featuring captivating skydive stunts and dazzling pyrotechnic displays set against the stunning backdrop of Ain Dubai. Viewers can witness 150 pyro drones and skydivers on 13 December at 8:00pm, as well as 150 pyro drones on 13 December at 10:00pm, and 150 pyro drones on 11 January to mark DSF’s closing weekend.

The anniversary edition of DSF also brings an enhanced version of the Dubai Lights immersive installations, transforming some of the city’s most iconic destinations into enchanting light districts with one-of-a-kind, interactive installations. During Dubai Lights, the city will become a glowing canvas for extraordinary artworks at various locations, including Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, and Al Marmoom. Created by renowned international artists, designers, and architects, each location features a unique installation showcasing artistic innovation, immersive experiences, and creative brilliance.

321 FESTIVAL – DSF OPENING WEEKEND

The highly anticipated 321 Festival, presented by talabat, will return bigger and better than ever to kick off DSF in spectacular style during its epic opening weekend on 6 and 8 December, spread across two brand-new locations. The action-packed concert series will bring together a star-studded line-up of A-list acts at Coca-Cola Arena, the heartbeat of Dubai’s live entertainment scene, with two unforgettable nights of electrifying performances from world-renowned Arab, and Southeast Asian superstars. The 321 opening night will feature legendary icons Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir on 6 December, in what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey. The final night of 321 will showcase the very best of South Asian music and culture with Coke Studio Live on 8 December, featuring a stellar roster of superstars, including Hasan Raheem, Kaavish, Kaifi Khalil, Abdul Hannan, Umair Butt, Gharwi Group, QuickStyle, Shae Gill, Zain Zohaib, and several others.

Meanwhile, at the neighbouring second location of the 321 Festival, from 6 to 8 December, City Walk will come alive with free-to-attend entertainment and activities for the first time, adding to the magic of this year’s monumental DSF edition. From roaming performers and thrilling activities to unbeatable dining offers, City Walk will be the ultimate outdoor destination for families and friends to gather, celebrate, and enjoy the epic opening weekend of DSF.



BRAND-NEW EXPERIENCES

Launching for the first time this season is DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. The mall’s Festival Bay will come alive with free-to-attend Saturday night concerts, featuring top stars like Shamma Hamdan, Diana Haddad, Yara, Hams Fikri, and Ibrahim Al-Sultan. The performances will be accompanied by two brand-new iconic IMAGINE DSF edition shows, the magical Dubai Kawkab Akhir and the captivating Ya Salam Ya Dubai, playing twice daily at 6:30pm and 8:30pm, along with a dazzling fireworks show at 8:30pm. Adding to the thrill of this unforgettable celebration will be pop-up experiences from leading brands, as well as unmissable raffle draws held five times a week from 7:00pm to 8:00pm.

Amazing voices will take center stage with X Factor, the region’s top talent show, which will be broadcast live on Dubai TV in partnership with DSF. The live shows of the season will take place at Dubai Festival City Mall every Sunday from 8 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. X Factor airs on Dubai TV, Sundays at 10:30pm.

Another all-new experience for DSF this year will be the first-ever edition of THE UNCOMMON x DSF, promising an extraordinary experience where the Al Marmoom transforms into a magical wonderland after sunset. Captivating lighting, cosy fire pits, and stunning setups will await visitors, along with engaging activities like guided stargazing, outdoor cinema, and Oud music nights. Families will also be able to explore the walking maze, enjoy thrills in the arcade zone, or unwind by the lake. Running daily from 20 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, and with free entry for all, this enchanting experience will bring the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and delightful flavours to the heart of the desert.

The renowned Hatta x DSF, presented by AWR (Nissan) at Hatta Wadi Hub, returns this DSF from 6 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, perfect for families and friends seeking a tranquil getaway. This unique event will transform the area into a whimsical wonderland with captivating lighting displays, cosy seating areas, and live entertainment. Visitors will be able to enjoy artisanal coffees, savour the serene atmosphere, and capture Instagram-worthy moments with breathtaking illuminated vistas. In addition, spectacular fireworks will light up the skies on weekends, and outdoor live music will enhance the relaxing ambience, providing the perfect blend of nature, festivity, and seasonal charm in a must-visit winter retreat.

Making its incredible debut for the 30th-anniversary edition, DSF Auto Season brings an exhilarating lineup of diverse automotive experiences across Dubai from 1 to 12 January 2025. From cutting-edge vehicles to exclusive classic cars, attendees can explore the finest craftsmanship the industry has to offer. The event promises a dynamic mix of vehicle showcases, interactive competitions, and unique drifting experiences, providing excitement for all car enthusiasts. Not-to-be-missed experiences will be hosted at Dubai Hills Mall, DXBike, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Autodrome, Mirdif City Center, and many more. Visitors will also be able to enjoy captivating parades across the city, in addition to specially curated, car-themed dining experiences at some of Dubai’s leading cafes. Watch this space for even more announcements in the coming weeks.

MARKETS AND COMMUNITY EXPERIENCES

The incredibly popular CanteenX will mark its highly awaited return this DSF from 12 to 31 December, with a new look and feel to celebrate Dubai’s vibrant flavours and rich cultural tapestry. Themed as an ‘Adventure Expedition’ this year, the dining pop-up will be designed around four unique zones, each providing interactive experiences and delicious culinary offerings. The Sizzle Flavors Zone will bring trendy, innovative food experiences from local businesses, while the Bliss Treats Zone will satisfy sweet cravings. The Matcha Mania Zone will spotlight all the earthy flavours of matcha, and Kiddie Kingdom will ensure endless entertainment, fun, and joy for the little ones. Attendees will be able to witness captivating live music, engage in workshops, and explore local retailers, all while savouring a variety of casual and crave-able on-trend foods in a vibrant atmosphere.



Another eagerly anticipated festival favourite returning for DSF will be the 12th edition of e& MOTB, from 3 to 12 January 2025, at the heart of Dubai Design District. This year’s pop-up will be an epic celebration of Gen Z culture, blending nostalgic vibes with the latest trends in a bold fusion of fashion, art, and creativity. Blending the cool vibes of retro music, culture and fashion with the innovation of the future will be an eclectic mix of local and international brands, alongside exclusive brand activations by Drunk Elephant, Nissan, and several others. Visitors will be able to indulge in epic culinary adventures at talabat's diner, offering everything from health-conscious to Asian fusion bites, while enjoying hourly live vibing performances that energise the atmosphere. Presented by e&, AWR (Nissan), talabat, and Emarat.

UNMISSABLE SHOPPING AND RETAIL PROMOTIONS

The world-renowned DSF Sales Season brings together an astonishing range of over 1,000 top local and global brands and, in celebration of DSF’s anniversary, 30 incredible retail events will happen across the entire city for the duration of the festival. A world-class retail destination, Dubai offers residents and visitors alike unique, rewarding, and diverse retail experiences, exclusive offers, limited-time flash sales, mind-blowing discounts, and much more across the 38 days of the 30th edition. Amazing deals and promotions will be found at every corner of the city, ranging from Dubai’s legendary malls, iconic high street shops, and independent boutiques, to bustling community markets, alfresco shopping precincts, and charming traditional souks. Shoppers will also be able to win big and enjoy great rewards with the DSF Daily Surprises and DSF Lucky Receipt. More details to follow in the coming weeks.

Shopping will not be the only thrill at DSF. Residents and visitors can also look forward to massive savings with incredible deals from loyalty programmes and top brands across the city, including DSF Amber Millionaire with Al Tayer Group, the DSF Love Diamond Week with Damas, the DSF Beat the Clock promotion with Rivoli Group, the chance for shoppers to Win 1 Million Miles with Emirates Skywards Everyday, the DSF Golden Tickit, Majid Al Futtaim’s Biggest Prize of the Year, Dubai Festival City Mall’s Modesh Blue Rewards Millionaire campaign, and many more.

GRAND RAFFLES AND MEGA PRIZES

DSF’s incredible grand raffles will bring unmissable chances for everyone to win daily rewards and mega prizes every single day for 38 days, in every corner of the city, from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. Kicking off a season of spectacular 30th-anniversary mega-prizes will be the DSF Mega Raffle, which will give away the keys to a brand new Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Xterra, Nissan Safari, Nissan Kicks, or Nissan Altima to one daily winner, every day, throughout the festival. In addition, the lucky winner will also receive AED 100,000 in cash. And, if that’s not exciting enough, each ticket holder will also be added to a second draw where one weekly winner will receive a grand prize of an all-new Nissan Patrol. Whether it’s a spontaneous raffle at one of Dubai’s spectacular malls or a grand draw at one of the festival’s iconic markets, DSF is all about turning ordinary moments into extraordinary wins. All of this is set alongside incredible opportunities to win across a series of life-changing raffles, with more details coming soon.

CITYWIDE EVENTS

The packed DSF calendar will feature ever-popular lifestyle events this year, including the return of contemporary culture festival Sole DXB from 13 to 15 December. In celebration of its 12th anniversary, Sole DXB 2024 promises an even more immersive festival experience with the introduction of a second stage, extended hours from 3pm to 2am, and a diverse line-up of artists spanning genres from hip-hop and jazz to R&B and dance music. Visitors can explore an eclectic mix of fashion, art, and food & beverage brands, along with curated talks, sports showcases, and interactive activations that will bring together creators and fans from across the globe.



DSF will also roll out the red carpet for the world’s biggest A-list performers and celebrities in a show-stopping line-up of electrifying concerts, enchanting live experiences, and extraordinary entertainment. Kicking off the packed calendar will be 30 Seconds to Mars on 12 December at Coca-Cola Arena. Egyptian superstar Sherine Abdel Wahab will take to the stage on 13 December, followed by Latin pop star Ricky Martin on 14 December. Those looking for a cultural experience will be able to indulge in the China National Symphony Orchestra on 15 December at Dubai Opera, and end the year at an all-time high with an unforgettable concert featuring Lionel Richie on 31 December, with more events and A-list performances to be announced.

Festive family entertainment for all ages will be found across a series of captivating shows. Aladdin will be a must-see holiday event from 17 to 29 December at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The Nutcracker will bring the renowned Astana Opera ballet and orchestra to Dubai Opera from 19 to 22 December. A heartwarming musical featuring Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas will bring a festive classic to life from 20 to 24 December at Zabeel Theatre. A dazzling lineup of shows and events await families this season, from captivating concerts by Hani Shaker and Najwa Karam to the spectacle of Abracadabra 2. Sports enthusiasts can cheer on Dubai Basketball as they face Mornar Barsko Zlato, and tech-minded visitors can explore future innovations at Future Human 2025. Adding a festive touch, Winter District promises a magical, family-friendly winter wonderland.

Dubai’s streets will also roar with the excitement of global sporting events with an impressive line-up across the city. One of the marquee DSF events will be the Dubai Racing Carnival, returning to the Meydan Racecourse on 6 December with world-class races every Friday, complemented by live entertainment and exquisite five-star dining. Meanwhile, the Dubai Marathon will take place on 12 January on Umm Suqeim Road, offering participants a challenging 42km course, a shorter 10km route, a fun-filled 4km run for families - all set against the backdrop of iconic landmarks such as Madinat Jumeirah and Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. The action returns with the Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival from 4 to 15 January at Al Marmoom Camel Race Track, with five categories showcasing purebred Arabian Camels as they race across distances of 5 to 8 kilometres. The SKECHERS Performance Run invites sports enthusiasts to take on Dubai’s fastest course, with 3k, 5k, 10k and 16k distances, starting and finishing at the scenic Meydan Hotel on 1 December, 11 January, and 2 February. To explore the most recent updates for all of Dubai’s events, entertainment and concerts visit the Dubai Calendar website.

CELEBRATE TOGETHER IN DUBAI

With glitz, glamour, and celebrations galore, there’s no better place to ring in the festive season than Dubai. The city promises to transform into a holiday paradise with festive markets, tree lightings, winter wonderlands, and spectacular holiday events filling every corner. Picture richly decorated trees and themed centrepieces dazzling at Dubai’s top malls, hotels, and attractions. Some of the most magical spots to experience include the Mall of the Emirates Fashion Dome, Dubai Festival City Mall, Galeries Lafayette at Dubai Mall, and Expo City Dubai – each a must-see for holiday magic seekers.

Take a festive stroll through Dubai’s alfresco shopping spots to find unique gifts while enjoying family-friendly activities at places like Madinat Jumeirah, Al Habtoor City, and Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Or, for a truly cool winter experience, head to Ski Dubai or glide on the Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall.

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, Dubai sets the stage for all to experience epic world-class celebrations. From record-breaking fireworks and glamorous beach galas to electrifying concerts with A-list stars, the city pulls out all the stops to ensure a memorable start to 2025.



Ring in the New Year with your loved ones and enjoy Dubai’s incredible festivities in perfect seasonal weather. Rooftop lounges offer spectacular views, while family-friendly gatherings promise activities for all ages. Or camp out in the open desert and welcome 2025 under a sky full of stars. Stay at one of Dubai’s stylish hotels for lively New Year's Eve dinners and fun activities that will make this New Year’s celebration one to remember.



Dubai Shopping Festival’s 30th-anniversary edition is set to be simply out-of-this-world.



