Dubai Tourism to launch B2B ‘Attractions Marketplace’

By Wam

Dubai Tourism has introduced a new business to business, B2B, online platform that will deliver an enhanced technological backbone to the emirate’s attractions and experiences, offering integrated digital support and wider visibility to both domestic stakeholders and global markets.

Launching in January 2019, the B2B 'Attractions Marketplace' has been designed to create a seamless technological framework to further stimulate industry cohesion through the connectivity of the city’s attractions and experiences with the global industry’s network of B2B resellers.

As highlighted in the ;Skift Research Report: The State of Tours and Activities 2018', 69 percent of global travellers prioritise their spending on tourist activities over their accommodation choices, making the attractions and experiences segment the third most prominent in the travel ecosystem. The Attractions Marketplace will raise the profiles of the city’s entertainment options among relevant partners, in turn helping to increase their sales and revenue potential.

The interactive platform will enable all B2B stakeholders including online travel agents, OTAs, hotels, tour operators, aggregators and destination management companies, DMCs, to discover Dubai’s full range of offerings, allowing stakeholders to create a more bespoke and customisable visitor experience for the needs of today’s global traveller.

Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the government’s 10X Initiative, the online marketplace will give the city’s diverse portfolio of attractions and experiences a higher level of digital maturity through robust technology, mobile transactions and timely bookings by industry resellers.

Attractions Marketplace has been developed by Dubai-based technology provider, PrioHub, an entity under the dnata group, in partnership with PrioTicket technology.

Helal Almarri, Director-General, Dubai Tourism, said, "The introduction of the Attractions Marketplace marks an important step towards providing the city’s attractions and experiences with the power to market themselves more effectively to a wider audience. There is a need for a hyper-connected business landscape to potentially revolutionise the tourism ecosystem in order to maintain global competitiveness. By bringing this powerful technology to Dubai’s varied leisure propositions, we continue to empower our industry partners, enabling them to create an immersive visitor experience for each customer, while addressing bottlenecks in bookings and occupancy management. The native, purpose-built platform aims to bring into focus the diversity and accessibility of the emirate’s wide range of attractions and experiences, with the online portal facilitating the interaction between all stakeholders to amplify Dubai’s reach globally. It will also create a repository of attractions with real-time availability and connectivity, making it an effective one-stop-shop for global resellers."

The platform offers a white label reservation and ticketing solution for attractions and experiences to operate more efficiently, allowing for a better connection to their customers.