Duchess Meghan's 'human' wedding gown

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's evening gown at her wedding was created to reflect the "human" side of her.

The 36-year-old former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to her wedding - tied the knot with Prince Harry in a lavish ceremony last month, and fashion designer Stella McCartney, who designed the silk crepe halter-neck style dress which Meghan wore to her reception at Frogmore House, has revealed the meaning behind the simple gown.

She said: "You know it was very much her dress. And I felt very proud that she came to me for that part of the wedding, and that she got to reflect her in it. We worked together. When you come to a wedding, you don't just just go, 'here, this is what you're wearing.' That person has to feel a million dollars; they need to feel like they own it."

The 46-year-old designer added that as the role Meghan now serves to the royal family is "very serious", she wanted the evening gown to "reflect" the "joy and the human within" the former 'Suits' star.

Speaking to BBC News, she added: "The role that she's taken on is very austere, it's very serious and I think there's a great weight that she has acquired through that and she takes it very seriously. It was the last moment that she could reflect sort of the other side to her ... the joy and the human within her."

Whilst Stella created the gown for the evening reception, it was down to Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy to piece together Meghan's dress for the ceremony at St George's Chapel.

And Meghan's look on her big day was praised by many, including fashionable socialite Paris Hilton.

She said: "She looked very elegant - like a princess - and I love that she was very natural. It looked like she had no makeup on. She's just a natural beauty and they looked so happy together. It was an amazing moment to see them together."