Duchess Meghan's tribute to first date in veil

By Bang

Meghan Markle's "something blue" at her wedding was a piece of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry, which she had stitched into her veil.

The former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she wed the prince in May - had a square of fabric stitched into the stunning 16ft accessory as her "something blue" for good luck on her big day.

In a clip from the upcoming documentary 'Queen of the World', Meghan could be seen looking at her veil as she said: "Somewhere in here there's a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside -- it was my something blue.

"It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

Meghan - who alongside Harry works as an ambassador for the Commonwealth Trust - had the flowers which represent all 53 countries in the Commonwealth stitched into her veil and she admitted it was very "important" for her to do that because of her new role.

She said: "I'm really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together.

"And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we're going to continue to do within the Commonwealth countries.

"It was good news all around, I think, so I hope people like it as much as I liked helping to create it."

Harry previously admitted he was "incredibly grateful" to have Meghan alongside him in his Commonwealth Trust work.

He said earlier this year: "In my new role, I will work to support The Queen, my father The Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today.

"I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in."