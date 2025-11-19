Ebarza Offers Real Value for Black Friday: Major Discounts Paired with a Tailored Interior Design Experience

As the Black Friday season kicks into high gear, shoppers across the region are preparing for the anticipated deals, though with a noticeably more mindful approach than in previous years. Rather than rushing toward the biggest numbers, more consumers are prioritizing value, planning ahead, and seeking brands that offer meaningful benefits beyond simple discounts. Retail experts note a clear shift in behaviour: it’s no longer about markdowns alone, but the overall shopping experience and the added services that support smarter decision-making in a highly competitive season.

In response to this evolving market, Ebarza is entering the Black Friday period with a strategy that blends steep discounts with a stronger emphasis on customer-centric design services. Alongside promotions of up to 80% off across a wide selection of products, the brand is expanding its offering this year by elevating its interior design support.

To ensure a seamless and thoughtful shopping journey, Ebarza is also implementing an appointment-based consultation system. Customers can book dedicated design sessions to help them make informed choices without the holiday crowds — whether its partial furnishing guidance or full interior design support.

Industry specialists highlight that this shift reflects a broader trend: shoppers now rely more heavily on professional design expertise to choose pieces that truly complement their spaces. Ebarza’s Black Friday offering delivers on this by combining value, design, and service into one cohesive experience.

“Our preparations for Black Friday focus on delivering a complete journey that goes far beyond traditional discounts,” said Maana Abu Daqqa,, Founder and CEO of Ebarza. “Customers today want value rather than a low price. We’ve built an ecosystem that integrates product, service, and design, ensuring that every home is furnished thoughtfully and beautifully.”

He added: “For us, a true end-to-end experience means customers don’t need to deal with multiple providers or fragmented decisions. Every step, from selecting pieces to harmonising colours and arranging furniture, is guided by our expert design team.”

Ebarza’s Black Friday deals will be available across all UAE stores, on the mobile app, and online at www.ebarza.com.

— end —

About Ebarza:

Ebarza is not just a furniture store. Its presence in the world of interior design dates back over 20 years. It possesses a solid collection of innovative ideas that are translated into everything it does. We live in a world where we often must choose wisely between luxury and expensive design and common furniture pieces with low prices. Ebarza reflects its unique philosophy of

furniture designs that combine a sense of luxury in form, quality in materials, and innovation in design with fair and reasonable prices.

Ebarza aims to create harmony in the entire space it works on, allowing the customer to enjoy the long-lasting harmony of the interior appearance. It embraces the most famous classic-modern designs that eliminate the need for designers to search for various sources to create the desired atmosphere. It offers a fantastic and wide range of furniture pieces, lighting, carpets, and decorations, ensuring that they cater to various types of interior design.