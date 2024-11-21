Ebarza Strengthens Regional Presence with its First Outlet Store Opening in KIZAD

Ebarza, a leader in innovative furniture and interior design, has announced the grand opening of its first-ever outlet store in the UAE. Scheduled for November 22, 2024, the launch coincides with Black Friday, offering customers an unparalleled shopping experience with exclusive discounts on a wide range of products. Located in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), this strategic move aims to meet the growing demand for Ebarza’s contemporary designs and high-quality products.

The new facility, spanning over 200,000 square feet, includes a 30,000-square-foot showroom spread across two floors, complemented by an outdoor display area. The store also features a design center where homeowners and interior designers can explore innovative materials, from wall claddings and flooring to smart home solutions. As part of the grand opening celebrations, Ebarza is offering exclusive promotions, gifts, and additional benefits for visitors.

Strategic Location and Accessibility

Situated in KIZAD, one of the UAE’s largest and most advanced industrial and logistics hubs, the new Ebarza showroom is centrally positioned between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The location ensures convenient access for customers, being just 25 minutes from Jebel Ali and 20 minutes from Yas Island. This placement reflects KIZAD’s vision of becoming a global hub for major industrial and commercial enterprises, supported by cutting-edge infrastructure, rail networks, and logistics facilities.

Commitment to Innovation and Wellbeing

Commenting on the launch, Maana Abu Daqqa, CEO and Founder of Ebarza, said:

“For over a decade, we’ve been committed to revolutionizing interior design by creating products that enhance living spaces and contribute to better mental and physical well-being. Our new outlet in KIZAD represents a milestone in our journey, blending sustainability and innovation to deliver a superior experience for our customers. More than just a store, it is a creative platform that combines technology and design to provide holistic solutions for modern homes.”

Ebarza’s expansion underscores its dedication to redefining interiors as a lifestyle, promoting harmony between aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability. Visit the new KIZAD showroom for a unique blend of innovation and inspiration.

