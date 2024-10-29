2.10 PM Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Egyptian Actor Hassan Youssef Passes Away at 90

The renowned Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef has passed away at the age of 90.

His wife, actress Shams Al-Baroudi, announced his passing a short while ago, stating that he was 90 years old.

His brother, Mohamed Youssef, also confirmed the news this Tuesday morning, without providing any details regarding the funeral or memorial service arrangements.

Mohamed Youssef wrote on Facebook: “Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return. My elder brother, actor Hassan Youssef, has passed away. May Allah grant him His vast mercy.”

Born on April 14, 1934, Hassan Youssef was known for his distinctive roles and was famously called "The Mischievous Boy" by audiences and critics alike. Although he stepped away from acting for some time, he eventually returned to the screen.

One of his most notable works was the television series Imam of the Preachers, a biographical portrayal of the late Imam Mohammed Metwally Al-Shaarawy.

