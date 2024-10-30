Egyptian Actor Mostafa Fahmy Passes Away at Age 82

The official Egyptian Middle East News Agency reported that actor Mostafa Fahmy passed away early Wednesday after a brief battle with illness at the age of 82.

The agency added that the late actor’s family, including his brother, famous actor Hussein Fahmy, will announce the funeral prayer time and condolence arrangements in the coming hours.

Mostafa Fahmy starred in numerous cinematic works, including Where Is My Mind, Face to Face, For Whom the Sun Shines, Love in the ICU, and An Appointment with Destiny.

In television, he participated in significant series such as The Bars, I Am Afraid, The Man I Love, Tears in Fierce Eyes, Hayat Al-Johari, and The Heart Sometimes Errs

