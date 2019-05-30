Eid Al Fitr celebrations in Dubai offer something for everyone in the family

By Staff

With the Holy Month of Ramadan coming to a close, Dubai is all set to welcome Eid Al Fitr with a variety of events, activities and promotions catering to the entire family - ranging from celebratory fireworks to spectacular entertainment shows.

Eid Al Fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawal, which follows the Holy Month of Ramadan, a period devoted to fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims. Eid is a joyous occasion for Muslims around the world and no city better represents its spirit than Dubai.

Fireworks displays

Sparking off Eid festivities will be dazzling pyrotechnic displays in the skies across the city. Residents and visitors can head to one of three locations in Dubai to watch the magnificent spectacle. Beachfront destinations in Dubai including La Mer and Al Seef will see stunning light shows. Shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall can enjoy a first-of-its-kind experience with Dubai’s record-breaking IMAGINE show taking place in front of a perfectly synchronised fireworks display. The free show, which guests can watch at Festival Bay, will occur twice a day on the first two days of Eid Al Fitr at 8.00 pm and 10.00 pm.

Entertainment attractions

Diversity and inclusiveness are key threads that run across events and activities during Eid. There is something for every section of the community and for all members of the family, both young and old

The Eid holidays are an occasion for residents and visitors to enjoy events offering glimpses into Arab and Emirati culture. Several malls will organise entertainment shows that highlight aspects of popular Arab culture. Running until 8 June, Sheibitna, the cherished grandfatherly figure from Arabian mythology, will entertain families at The Dubai Mall with a series of daily storytelling workshops. Visitors to Ibn Battuta Mall can experience the magical tale of Aladdin at free-to-attend stage shows that running three times a day from 6 to 8 June. Ibn Battuta Mall will also host daily themed activities at the India Court.

When it comes to shopping and entertainment, diversity is again the catchword, with the city offering an exciting range of unique experiences. A series of busker style entertainment acts will roam different malls in Dubai, including Dubai Festival City Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dragon Mart 2, Ibn Battuta Mall, The Beach, City Walk, Alseef and The Outlet Village.

The hilarious Pappy Sheikh of Comedy will return to the stage with a series of African comedians performing on 7 June at the Sheraton Creek Hotel, Deira. Also on 7 June, the celebrated Turkish poet Sunay Akin will take audiences on an immersive journey through Turkish literature. The performance at GEMS World Academy will follow the works of Orhan Veli K Orhan Veli Kanik and Cemal Sureya. The king of comedy Canadian Russell Peters will return to Dubai this Eid to offer everyone an unforgettable evening of laughter at the Coca Cola Arena on 6 June.

Furthermore, Dubai’s top theme parks IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dubai Parks and Resorts have special treats in store for all, making it the perfect time to head there with the entire family.

Shopping promotions galore

As part of the summer period, the much-loved community-based market, Ripe, returns to Dubai once again at Dubai Festival City Mall. Bargain-hunters can browse a variety of local designers and feast at food trucks and stalls from now until 4 August.

During the holidays, retailers across the city will pamper customers with exceptional offers and discounts. On the first two days of Eid Al Fitr, shoppers at any Dubai Shopping Malls Group mall will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win up to AED 250,000 when spending over AED 200.

Shoppers can stock up on Eid gifts for family and friends at the Ramadan Big Bazaar held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which features not-to-be missed sales and promotions on everything ranging from clothes, to perfumes and even toys. Residents and visitors looking for a night to remember can head to La Perle by Dragone to watch a scintillating show. Throughout Eid Al Fitr, tickets will be available for just AED 199 for silver, AED 249 for gold, AED 299 for Platinum and just AED 599 for VIP. Wild Wadi Waterpark will give thrill-seekers an exclusive summer offer this Eid Al Fitr. Entry for GCC residents over 1.1 meters tall is just AED 249 and under is AED 149.

The Dubai Mall will reward shoppers with 2,000 Skyward Miles when they spend AED 20,000 at selected stores until 8 June, while from 1 to 7 June, Mall of the Emirates will give shoppers the chance to win AED 5,000 worth of mall gift cards when they spend AED 600 at selected stores. For the first three days of Eid Al Fitr, customers who spend AED 300 at Al Seef, City Walk, The Beach, Blue Waters, Box Park, La Mer and The Outlet Village will automatically win an Eidiyas Meraas gift card worth AED 100. Furthermore, the first 40 customers at City Centre Mirdif buying a gift card worth AED 1,000 will get AED 100 off.

Indulge your tastebuds

Nowhere will Dubai’s cultural diversity be more visible than the huge range of dining options during Eid. This Eid Al Fitr, Dubai’s hospitality establishments will host a number of brunches, lunches, and dinners featuring cuisines from across the world, catering to every kind of budget. An incredible variety of family-friendly restaurants will offer an eclectic choice of cuisines to residents and visitors during the holidays.

Yet again, this year’s Eid Al Fitr holidays promise to offer unforgettable memories of celebration for all members of the family. In more ways than one, festivities in Dubai will capture the spirit of happiness, togetherness and sharing that constitute the true meaning of Eid.