Emaar Hospitality Group launches epic 72-hour flash sale

Whether you’re planning a family summer holiday, weekend staycation or romantic gateway in Dubai, Emaar Hospitality Group has you covered with the launch of an incredible 72-hour flash sale, bringing you special rates to make your next memorable stay more rewarding with 25 per cent off for bookings between 20 and 22 February 2019.

With breathtaking views of Dubai’s world-renowned landmarks such the iconic Burj Khalifa, a collection of celebrated restaurants, lifestyle-inspired value hospitality experiences, and exceptional service standards – there is something to suit everyone at the premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts and the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts, as well as the contemporary midscale Rove Hotels, developed as a joint venture by Emaar Properties and Meraas.

The participating hotels include the iconic Address Downtown, overlooking Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, and a haven for connoisseurs of refined indulgence as well as Address Dubai Mall, a city shopping retreat directly linked to The Dubai Mall.

Take advantage of the extraordinary 72-hour sale to book a stay at the beautiful city lifestyle resort, Address Boulevard located in Downtown Dubai. Plan an unforgettable stay at Palace Downtown to explore a palatial oasis with captivating design and distinguishing Arabesque architecture.

Avid golfers can head to Address Montgomerie, featuring the 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course designed by Colin Montgomerie. Address Dubai Marina, a waterfront destination linked to the popular Dubai Marina Mall, is perfect for those in search of sea and sand.

Breathe life into your city getaways with inspiring stays at Vida Hotels and Resorts, a refreshingly different upscale lifestyle hotel ideal for those who seek sophisticated simplicity. The 72-hour sale adds more to the excitement as you book your stay at the stylish Vida Downtown or the contemporary Manzil Downtown.

Plan your next adventure with Rove Hotels, located in five vibrant neighbourhoods and designed for the new generation traveller who recognises value, stays connected through technology and gravitates towards culturally-inspired surroundings.

The 72-hour sale brings you special rates to experience a remarkable stay for a limited time only. Book between 20 and 22 February 2019 to enjoy 25 per cent off best available rate for stays between 25 February and 25 December 2019.