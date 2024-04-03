Emirates celebrates Eid al Fitr onboard and in lounges

Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid al Fitr is expected to begin on 10 April, and Emirates will honour the occasion with an array of regional flavours onboard, traditional Eid dishes in the lounges, and new Arabic movies and TV series on ice.

Eid flavours onboard Emirates

From the 10-13 April, Economy Class customers departing Dubai will be treated to the flavoursome favourites of Eid including chicken biryani with crunchy fried onions, raisins and cashew nuts, or tender lamb kibbeh labanieh with vermicelli rice and rich laban sauce. Eid themed desserts include a halwa brownie with cardamom sauce, and chocolate mousse topped with batheeth crumble.

Premium Economy and Business Class customers can sample traditional chicken mashwi el jeder, with a spiced sauce, chickpea hashwa and ghee rice tossed with potatoes, or savour a fish matfy in a spiced tomato sauce and indulgent butter rice. Desserts will include a fragrant pistachio and hibiscus namoura with raspberry curd, or a luscious vanilla and rose mousse cake.

First Class customers can experience crafted dishes like hammour matfy, in Emirati style spiced tomato sauce with basmati rice, or braised beef short ribs machbouse with fragrant rice and a local spice blend, or succulent lamb kebabs marinating in spicy tomato butter. Eid desserts will include vanilla and rose mousse cake with pistachio anglaise and fresh berries, or a warm orange blondie served with a white chocolate and vanilla cream tart, drizzled in caramel sauce. All passengers will also receive a mini treat with their meal wishing them ‘Eid Mubarak,’ a sweet pumpkin Asseda, with an additional almond apricot tart for Premium Economy, Business and First Class customers.

In the A380 onboard lounge, a selection of Emirati pastries and Arabic coffee awaits, or customers can help themselves to a decadent slice of pistachio cake with cream cheese, or aromatic saffron and cardamom cake.

Emirates Lounges serve Eid favourites

In the Emirates Lounges of Dubai on 10 April, First Class customers can explore a wide selection of options including Arabic coffee, jallab and kamarruddin juice, hot and cold Arabic mezzeh, lamb ouzi or Arabic mixed grill followed by sweet treats of kunafa, kathayef and bassbousa. In the Business Class Lounges, there will be classic chicken khabsa and a range of tempting desserts available throughout the day like date mammoul, baklava pecan rolls and saffron bassbousa. Emirates First and Business Class guests are invited to the old-fashioned ice cream cart in the lounge to enjoy homemade Baklava and Arabic coffee ice cream, made especially for Eid celebrations.

Entertainment for Eid on Emirates ice

A variety of content will be available on the award-winning ice for those travelling over Eid al Fitr, from up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment and more than 2000 movies from around the world. This includes more than 100 Arabic films, including new releases - Amakor, El Saf El Akheer and Al Masafa Sefr, and up to 285 Hollywood movies with Arabic subtitles including new releases Napoleon, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wish, Ferrari and Killers of the Flower Moon. There are 46 channels of Arabic TV series including Chef Bel Beit, Lo’bat Al Hayah and series from Shahid including Batn El Hout, Seeb Wa Ana Aseeb and El Ghareeb. Emirates customers can also enjoy 15 channels of Arabic podcasts and audiobooks, The Holy Qur’an, and more than 500 channels of Arabic music including pop, classics, Khaleeji, Maghrebi and Arabic fusion.

