Emirates launches exclusive, limited-edition bourbon blend onboard; Woodford Reserve Emirates Personal Selection

Celebrating 15 years of successful partnership, the premiere American whiskey distiller Woodford Reserve has collaborated with Emirates to blend a unique limited-edition Bourbon that will be exclusively served on select Emirates flights throughout July.

The only airline to launch a personally selected private whiskey blend, Woodford Reserve Emirates Personal Selection will be available for First and Business Class passengers to enjoy in the signature A380 Onboard Lounge, on selected routes across the UK, USA, Australasia and Southeast Asia. The exquisitely blended bourbon was personally selected by Emirates, alongside Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris, and emanates aromas of dried fruits, sweet honey, vanilla buttercream, and charred wood. The taste profile is rich and rounded with cherry, chocolate, toffee and caramel flavours, and the finish is smooth and creamy with a long, warm, satisfying tail.

Woodford Reserve Emirates Personal Selection is uniquely formulated as a bespoke small batch, consisting of just 2 barrels in total. The barrels were batched together to create a unique flavour profile that can never be replicated. A standard batch of Woodford Reserve Bourbon consists of roughly 120 barrels, creating a balanced profile across all five areas of flavour. By contrast, when the batch is only 2 barrels, a complex and intense flavour profile is distinctly crafted for an unforgettably unique experience.

Emirates First and Business Class passengers will also be able to sample Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select, which has been the First-Class pouring Bourbon of choice for 15 years onboard, also extended to Business Class passengers for the last 5 years. Woodford Reserve emphasises the balance across the 5 flavours of American Whiskey, formulating a spectacle for the senses with sweet notes swirling alongside fruit, spice, wood and grain character. Each year, Emirates serves over 90,000 miniature bottles of Woodford Reserve to passengers onboard, as well as 6,500 bottles of 75cl Woodford Reserve in the A380 Onboard Lounge.

Emirates offers its customers an unrivalled beverage selection of the world’s most prestigious wine and spirits, having invested more than USD 1 billion into its wine and spirits programme since 2006. In 2023-2024 alone, Emirates is investing AED 5.4 billion into maintaining an exceptional food and beverage offering, filled with experiential opportunities for passengers and worldwide exclusives.

Woodford Reserve is a super-premium Kentucky Bourbon and it is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.