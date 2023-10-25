EPAA introduces 61 new African species to Sharjah Safari

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has announced the arrival of a new group of African animals, which have been added to the largest safari project outside Africa, "Sharjah Safari", located within Al Bridi Reserve in Al Dhaid.

The group consists of 61 animals, including different African species of gazelles and antelopes.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, said, "The EPAA adopts a well-planned strategy with a precise timeline spread across specific phases to add new species of mammals, reptiles, birds, and other African animals to enhance the diversity in the Sharjah Safari project. This aims to promote its tourism and environmental destination, in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve the environment, conserve biodiversity, work towards protecting and multiplying endangered animals, and promote sustainability and eco-tourism."

She added that the new addition also provides the public and visitors an optimal opportunity to satisfy their passion for nature, enjoy encountering more animals from the African continent, and create renewed educational opportunities for students of all ages, from schools to universities."

Al Suwaidi emphasised that the Safari project management is keen to adopt and implement the best practices and standards related to the continuous development of the project and the updating of its various facilities, which consider the African wildlife nature, relying on wood and straw.

In addition, advanced and regular medical care is provided to animals under the supervision of a group of specialised veterinarians.

Furthermore, breeding operations are carried out to increase the number of animals in the Sharjah Safari, especially the rare and endangered ones.

