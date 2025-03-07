Ethan Allen Announces Exclusive Ramadan Sale on Luxury Furniture

Dubai: Ethan Allen, the renowned American furniture brand, is celebrating the spirit of Ramadan with an exclusive sale, offering discounts from 25% to 75% on a wide selection of premium home furnishings. As families come together during this special time, Ethan Allen provides the perfect opportunity to refresh and enhance homes with timeless, handcrafted furniture at exceptional value.

Ramadan is a season of warmth and hospitality, making it the ideal time to create elegant and comfortable living spaces. With Ethan Allen’s exquisite collection, homeowners can create inviting environments for iftar, suhoor, and everyday moments of togetherness. From sophisticated dining tables to plush sofas, each piece embodies the brand’s commitment to superior craftsmanship, durability, and design.

Customers can also take advantage of customizable options, selecting from a variety of finishes and designs to create a home that truly reflects their personal style. With an emphasis on elegance and longevity, Ethan Allen’s furniture is more than just décor, it is an investment in comfort, quality, and cherished memories.

Haroun Sowid, Head of Lifestyle at Ethan Allen said, “This Ramadan, we’re proud to help set the perfect background to the season’s warmest memories. Ethan Allen pieces add an elegant touch to every living space that can be cherished for years of celebrations and family moments.”

For over 90 years, Ethan Allen has been synonymous with high-quality American craftsmanship and timeless aesthetics. Each meticulously crafted piece is designed to endure, ensuring that homes are not only beautiful but also functional and welcoming for years to come. Whether furnishing a nook or a spacious living area, Ethan Allen offers a range of furniture styles that cater to diverse tastes and interiors.

Customers are invited to explore Ethan Allen’s Ramadan collection in showrooms at Sheikh Zayed Road and at Dubai Hills Mall, where they can experience the brand’s signature craftsmanship firsthand. With unbeatable savings and an array of stunning designs, this limited-time offer ensures that every home can be transformed for the season and years to come.

